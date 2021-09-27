AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 9/24

Friday’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 640,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.31% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 642,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Grand Slam edition of Rampage drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 3.57% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

The Grand Slam edition of Rampage ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.28 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking. The Grand Slam edition of Rampage ranked #57 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #53 ranking.

This week’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage breaks down like this – the first hour drew 727,000 viewers with a 0.32 18-49 key demo rating, ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150. The second hour at 11pm ET drew 552,000 viewers with a 0.25 key demo rating, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150. Friday’s Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience for the show so far, but the key demo rating was up slightly, and was the fifth-best key demo rating so far. Rampage viewership was down 0.31%, while the key demo rating was up 3.57%.

While AEW Rampage topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.29 18-49 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.021 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating. Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.234 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating. This appears to be the second time in history where pro wrestling has topped the night in the key demographic on network and cable TV. The first night was August 30, 2021, when Rampage ranked #1 on cable and SmackDown ranked #1 on network TV.