AEW Rampage Results – April 22, 2022

From the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, or Brittsburgh, Pennsylvania, All Elite Wrestling presents Rampage.

The show starts with Cole and Ishii already in the ring. Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero are ringside with Ishii.

Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier Match

We kick of Rampage with an Owen Hart Foundation Qualifier Match. Loud Ishii chants start as both men face each other. Cole runs the ropes to try and knock down Ishii, but Ishii counter and knocks him down. Cole roles out of ring to regain himself. Cole enters the ring and stomps Ishii in the corner and gets a loud ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay’ chant. Ishii hits multiple slaps as both men walk around the ring. Cole rains punches and kicks while Ishii is on the ground. Cole slaps Ishii and Ishii is PISSED. Ishii takes a bunch of forearms from Cole before hitting a single shot that sends Cole to the mat. Ishii with a big powerslam. Ishii covers Cole for a two count. They go to commercial. We come back to Ishii chants and both men on the top turnbuckle. Ishii holds Cole up for a super plex and onto the mat both men go, Ishii gets a two count. Cole hits a super kick and lowers the knee pad for the Boom, he misses, and Ishii hits a sliding lariat. Cole hits a pump kick and drives Ishii into his knee for another two counts. ‘THIS IS AWESOME’ chants are loud. Cole misses Panama sunrise but hits a superkick that Ishii takes and then runs over Cole. Cole gets back on his feet, both men exchange super kicks and Ishii stands tall. Jay White runs down the ramp and takes out Rocky Romero as a distraction. Cole hits a low blow, and the boom and Adam Cole gets a three count and advances in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Winner – Adam Cole

Backstage shows The Jericho Appreciation society trying to enter the building but gets blocked by security. Jericho claims how much more money he makes than the security guard and tries to go through him, but more security shows up. Daniel Garcia tells The Jericho Appreciation Society to not worry he’ll beat Eddie Kingston. Jericho says he is calling Human Resources on the security. They leave the building

Hook and Danhausen are backstage. Hook pins Danhausen against the wall, Hook tells him he has got his attention.

Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

Serpentico is already in the ring as Lance Archer comes down the ramp being accompanied by Jake the Snake Roberts. Shawn Spears is on commentary. Serpentico launches himself at Lance Archer, Archer blocks him and Serpentico thinks he actually did something. Archer picks up Serpentico and choke slams him on the side of the ring. Both men enter the ring and Archer suplex launches Serpentico. Archer picks up Serpentico for the Black Out and Places his leg on Serpentico for the three count.

Winner – Lance Archer

After the match Archer chokeslams Serpentico two times. This was a basic squash match to put Lance Archer over

A video package of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling is shown. Mark Sterling hypes of Tony Nese and they cut a promo

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

First out is Daniel Garcia. Eddie Kingston comes out to a loud pop. Eddie starts aggressive with open hand shots and chops in the corner. Daniel rolls out and takes chops against the barricade. Kingston launches Garcia into the steps and bangs his head off them. Back in the ring, Garcia lays kicks and knees to the ribs of Kingston. Kingston delivers a huge chop and lays down Garcia. ‘Let’s go Eddie’ chants are loud as Garcia is working on Kingston. Eddie is encouraging Garcia to hit him harder, and Garcia gets chopped again. Garcia rains punches on Eddie in the corner bits his head. Eddie reserves Garcia and Kingston bites his head. Both men roll out of the ring, and we go to picture in picture. Both men exchange shots before rolling back into the ring. Garcia hits a senton and Kingston kicks out. Garcia continues offense in the ring and gaining ground control. We join back in on the action, both men exchange LOUD chops as the crowd is enjoying it. Garcia hits Kingston with five uppercuts and hammers down with elbows to the ribs of Kingston. Garcia is really concentrating on the ribs of Kingston. Garcia gets another near fall. Garcia stomps on the chest of Kingston in the corner, Referee checks on Eddie. Kington kicks Garcia and drops a knee to the back of the neck of Garcia. Garcia gets a Boston crab locked in on Kingston in the middle of the ring. Kingston gets to the ropes to force the break. Garcia continues offense on the ribs of Kingston. Kingston gets up and hits a lazy head kick to Garcia for a two count. Eddie gets Garcia up and hits a spinning backfist. Kington covers Garcia for the three count.

Winner – Eddie Kingston

After the match Eddie gets a mic and a belt and threatens to whip Daniel Garcia. Eddie looks and the camera and tell Chris Jericho he’s saving the whip for him. Eddie Kingston tells Daniel Garcia to deliver the message to his boss (Chris Jericho)

We go backstage for an interview with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Keith lee tells how much he hates Taz. Swerve tells Hobbs and Starks the war is far from over. Starks and Hobbs respond threatening to end business with taking out Keith Lee and Swerve.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. Storm tells Hayter shell see her in the next round and Britt Baker if she makes it.

Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir – AEW TBS Women’s Championship

It is Main Event Time.

Marina Shafir enters the ring first, she is the second rank in AEW Women’s Division. Jade Cargill comes out to a huge pop accompanied to the ring by Mark Sterling. Both women face off in the middle of the ring. Marina starts off with a few kicks and tries for a rear naked choke. Jade flips her over her back and kicks back up. Jade sends Shafir over the top rope. Cargill launches Shafir into the barricade. The baddie section is throwing popcorn and hitting Shafir in the chest while Mark Sterling distracts the referee inside the ring. Both women get back into the ring, Cargill hits multiple kicks and elbows to Shafir. Cargill is in complete control so far. Cargill rains down punches on Shafir but Shafir locks in the front chancery. Cargill hits a running powerslam and gets a two count. We go to picture in picture. Cargill continues offense in the ring while gloating and doing pushups in the middle of the ring. Cargill locks in multiple submissions while targeting the ribs of Shafir. Shafir is getting thrown around the ring while Cargill covers for another two count. Cargill hits 2 suplexes on Shafir and kicks back onto her feet. Cargill goes for another submission, but Shafir reverses and knocks down Cargill. Shafir locks in the leg bar on Cargill in the middle of the ring. Cargill gets to the bottom rope. Shafir wraps Cargills knew around the ring post and dumps Mark Sterling over her back. Shafir makes gestures towards the baddie section and Cargill hits a HUGE bicycle kick on Shafir. Cargill chokeslams Shafir into the timekeeper’s table. Cargill picks up Shafir and throws her into the ring. Cargill celebrates with the baddie section and rolls back into the ring. Shafir locks in an ankle/calf lock onto Cargill. Cargill rains down kicks to get Shafir to release her grip. Cargill gets Shafir up for the Jaded. Cargill gets the three count.

Winner – Jade Cargill retains the TBS Women’s Championship

Overall, a pretty good show. Adam Cole and Tomohiro Ishii put on a pretty good match and the crowd was really into it. Lance Archer squashed Serpentico in a match that was clearly there to just fill time, but Lance Archer looked like an absolute unit. Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia, I thought put on a great physical match. Kington was really selling the rib injury and Daniel Garcia is looking like a promising star. At the end it seems that they were setting up Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho is a belt strap match. The main event was really good. Jade Cargill moves to 30-0 and looked very dominate over Marina Shafir. Coming into the match Shafir was looking really good but this match she didn’t. Really used the same couple leg takedowns the whole match. Overall good show that looks to set up for next week’s Dynamite.