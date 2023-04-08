AEW Rampage Results – April 7, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island with this week’s installment of their one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage at 10/9c is Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart, HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page for the FTW title, Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie sit down for a face-to-face, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) team with Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty, plus Shane “Swerve” Strickland has a major announcement.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, April 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/7/2023)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits as the accompanying video plays on the screen. We then shoot inside the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island where the commentators welcome us to the show.

FTW Championship

HOOK vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

It’s time to get right down to action, as we head to the ring for our opening contest, which will feature the FTW Championship on-the-line as HOOK defends against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

The fight immediately spills out to the floor where HOOK and Page duke it out and even fight into the crowd. As their wild brawl continues, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We hear the commentators remind us that this match is under FTW rules, which means falls count anywhere and anything goes. As they remind us, we see a table and a bunch of chairs brought into the ring.

Page and HOOK end up on the floor again where this time we see Page put HOOK through a table. He goes for the cover on the floor but HOOK kicks out. The action resumes in the ring as we see Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy watching on from backstage.

“All Ego” leans a table against the turnbuckles in the corner but before it is used, HOOK suplexes Page across the ring and goes for the cover. Page kicks out at two as we see Hardy and Kassidy watching on again from the backstage area.

HOOK looks to T-Bone suplex Page through the table leaning in the corner, but “All Ego” fights his way free. Page looks for an Ego’s Edge on HOOK through the same table but HOOK escapes out the back door and slaps his Red Rum finisher for the submission victory.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

QTV

Now we shoot backstage where we see the latest QTV segment. QT Marshall talks about his shot to win more gold with Powerhouse Hobbs when they face The Lucha Bros for the ROH Tag-Team Championships later this evening.

The Acclaimed, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. LSG, Bobby Orlando & The Infintry

We head to another commercial break after the QTV segment. When we return, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker make their way out and head to the ring. They settle in the ring where their music dies down.

The Acclaimed theme hits and the crowd goes wild as Anthony Bowens and Max Caster come out accompanied by Billy Gunn. Caster does his freestyle rap routine and then the four get ready for eight-man tag-team action.

Already in the ring are their four opponents, who are announced as LSG, Bobby Orlando and The Infintry. The Acclaimed dust off their opposition with ease and then they and the two J.A.S. members throw their scissors up.

It looks like we’re gonna get a four-way scissor among the guys, but instead Bowens and Caster just do their usual routine themselves as Parker and Menard watch on. Moments later, Caster hits his Mic Drop finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Acclaimed, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

J.A.S. Turn On The Acclaimed

Once the match wraps up, we see Billy Gunn celebrating with Caster and Bowens when in comes Jake Hager, goofy-ass purple bucket hat and all, to attack Gunn and The Acclaimed. Menard and Parker join him and the three beat down the men they just teamed with and leave them laying.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland Teases Merger

Now we shoot backstage and Shane “Swerve” Strickland reveals he has a big announcement. He talks about a merger and says he has joined forces with … well, we’ll have to wait until later tonight to find out.

Lee Moriarty vs. Darby Allin

From there, we shoot back inside the Kingston Center where Lee Moriarty makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Big Bill hangs out at ringside in his corner for this one.

Now the theme for the charismatic Darby Allin hits and he makes his way down to the ring on his skateboard. The commentators inform us that Darby was hit by a car while skateboarding yesterday. He says to keep an eye out for the bruises on his back when he gets to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Darby jump into an early offensive lead. As he works over Moriarty, we see Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo watching the action unfold from a monitor backstage.

Lee gets in some offense but his time in the offensive driver’s seat doesn’t last long, as Darby takes back over. As he does, we head back to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see Darby on the top-rope until Big Bill hits the ring apron. The distraction allows Lee to knock Darby off the ropes, where he bounces spine-first onto the top-rope and nearly snaps in half. Lee continues to work on Allin on the mat.

Allin fights back into the lead, taking out Big Bill on the floor, hits Lee with a Code Red and follows it up with his Coffin Drop off the top-rope for the pin fall victory in a hard-earned victory.

Winner: Darby Allin

The Mogul Affiliates, The Embassy Align

Once the match wraps up, we see Darby Allin heading to the back. As he reaches the top of the entrance ramp, the theme for Shane “Swerve” Strickland hits and out he comes.

The commentators inform us of the history between Darby and Swerve that pre-dates both of their runs in AEW. Swerve extends his hand to Darby, who looks confused. Out of nowhere, he is ambushed from behind by Brian Cage.

As “The Machine” lays out Darby, we see Stokely Hathaway come out and the three stand over Darby as the commentators talk about how this must have been the merger that Swerve was talking about. The Mogul Affiliates and The Embassy seem to be aligned now.

“Smart” Mark Sterling Sits Down With Jade Cargill & Taya Valkyrie

Now we shoot backstage where “Smart” Mark Sterling and TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill are shown seated across from Taya Valkyrie and RJ City. Sterling and Cargill talk trash to Valkyrie for using the Jaded finisher without permission. Valkyrie informs them that she doesn’t dictate what other moves people use. They get into a big shouting match and we head to another commercial break.

Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay A.S.

When we return from the break, Julia Hart and Anna Jay A.S. are featured in a video package introduced by Mark Henry. Each talk up their main event showdown coming up next here on Rampage.

Once the package wraps up, we return inside the Ryan Center where Excalibur announces Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho and Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Darby Allin for next Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

From there, the theme for Anna Jay A.S. plays and out she comes for our final match of the evening. She settles in the ring and then her music dies down.

The lights go out and when they come back on, the ominous music of The House of Black plays as Julia Hart makes her way down to the squared circle. As soon as Hart settles in the ring, while still finishing up her entrance, she is attacked from behind by Anna Jay A.S.

After that, the action spills out to the floor at ringside where Jay rams Hart into the steel ring post. Hart fights back and rams Jay into the barricade. As the action resumes in the ring with Hart in control of the offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the final commercial break of the show, we see Jay taking it to Hart. Excalibur informs us that she has been dominating the action throughout the break. Within seconds of returning from the commercials, we see Hart start to take over again.

Hart hits a picture-perfect standing moonsault for a pin attempt, but Jay kicks out before the count of three to keep this one alive. Jay gets the Queen Slayer submission on Hart but Hart breaks free and splashes on Jay in the corner. She follows that up with a big back elbow.

The two climb to the top-rope and Hart is hung upside down in the tree of woe. Despite this, she manages to bring Jay off the top the hard way. She pulls herself up and flies off with a follow-up moonsault for another close near fall attempt. Hart looks for her Hart-less finisher but Jay avoids it.

Jay looks for Queen Slayer again but Hart avoids it. Jay gets it on after trying a second time, but Hart pulls her out with her through the ropes and they crash and burn on the floor at ringside. Hart throws a chair in the ring as Jay rolls back in. The ref goes to get rid of the chair and while he does, Hart sprays the black mist in Jay’s eyes and gets the pin fall victory. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Julia Hart