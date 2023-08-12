AEW Rampage Results – August 11, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. at 10/9c with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Championship, Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, Saraya vs. Skye Blue in the ALL IN women’s tournament, as well as ROH World Tag-Team Champions Aussie Open in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, August 11, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/11/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video airs to get this week’s episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT show officially off-and-running.

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage

We shoot inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. as fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his usual, “It’s Friday, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone join him on commentary and then we head to the ring where the first two competitors in our opening contest are already ready to rock.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running as Darby Allin charges across the ring and launches himself onto Brian Cage, who has a mohawk and his face painted, looking like one of the Road Warriors / Legion of Doom members.

Cage immediately takes over and launches Allin out to the floor. He smashes him off the barricade and hoists him up for a big suplex. He holds him in that position and walks up the ring steps and then finally suplexes him down.

Back in the ring, Cage launches Allin from one side of the ring to the other, smashing him in the turnbuckles in the corner. On the floor, he continues to maul his much smaller foe, rag-dolling him at ringside.

Allin leaps onto Cage’s back and holds onto him with a sleeper hold. Cage ends up throwing his own body through a table to smash Allin off of him and free himself. Cage gets up and smashes Allin face-first off the hard part of the ring apron. Prince Nana comes over and taunts Darby as Cage chokes him with his boot on the floor.

We hear Cage yell out “Who better than Cage?” in honor of the late, Chris Kanyon. Back in the ring, Cage continues to beat down Allin while taunting him all-the-while. He blasts Allin with an elbow and Allin just collapses to the mat. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our opening contest.

When we return from the break, we see Cage hit a power bomb on Allin. He holds onto him after planting him in the mat and then hoists him right back up for an immediate follow-up seated power bomb into a close near fall attempt.

Allin yanks Cage by the belt on his pants to bring him down. He then launches himself onto “The Machine” on the floor with a wild Coffin Drop. We see some immediate replays of that incredible high spot on the floor. Back in the ring, Allin waits as Cage is nearly counted out. Allin hits Code Red and goes for the cover but Cage kicks out at two.

Cage fights back into the lead after Allin crashes and burns on another high spot attempt. Cage hoists Allin up and sends him flying like a helicopter blade in somewhat of an inverted F-5 move. He goes for the cover but doesn’t hook the leg and Allin kicks out at two. Allin hits a wild spot off the top and then rolls Cage up for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

Luchasaurus Attacks Darby Allin

Once the match wraps up, Darby Allin’s theme hits and as he goes to stand up to celebrate his victory, we see Luchasaurus appear in the ring out of nowhere. He Donkey Kong’s Darby Allin into the mat and then we see footage of Christian Cage watching on a monitor backstage with a cocky look on his face and the TNT Championship over his shoulder.

Renee Paquette Interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She asks her about her scheduled showdown against The Bunny to fill one of two spots left in the fatal-four-way AEW Women’s Championship at ALL IN.

She says she considers The Bunny a friend but says she’ll have to spoil her comeback because there’s no way she’s not performing on the biggest stage in AEW history at Wembley Stadium in London, England later this month at ALL IN. We head to another commercial break after this.

Eddie Kingston Wants To Defend NJPW STRONG Title In AEW

We return from the break and see Eddie Kingston with his NJPW STRONG Championship talking about how he is doing in the NJPW G1 Climax. He also mentions wanting to defend his NJPW STRONG Championship against someone on Rampage or Collision or Dynamite.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Johnny TV

From there, we return inside Nationwide Arena where Harley Cameron comes out singing and performing as she and QT Marshall lead QTV’s own Johnny TV to the ring for our next match of the evening.

He settles inside and the entrance wraps up on that note. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy with his title in the book bag as always.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Rampage. Jericho mentions Cassidy is 18-0 in singles competition thus far in AEW in 2023.

As soon as the match begins we see Cassidy doing his trademark spots, taking the sunglasses off, and doing the slow-moving dramatic hands in the pocket gesture. Johnny TV and he finally start mixing it up and Cassidy jumps into the early offensive lead.

When Johnny TV starts to take over after distraction caused by Wheeler Yuta, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club has joined the gang on commentary as Johnny TV continues to work over Cassidy.

Cassidy fights back and hits a diving DDT off the top and then a tornado DDT. He goes for the Orange Punch and gets it. He follows that up with Beach Break for the pin fall victory. With the win, Cassidy retains his title and improves to 19-0 in AEW in 2023.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Wheeler Yuta Challenges Orange Cassidy To Title Match

Once the match wraps up, we hear Wheeler Yuta on commentary telling the gang that he’s gonna go get a closer look at the champ. As he does, Cassidy gets on the mic and asks Yuta what’s taking him so long.

Cassidy tells Yuta to hurry up and get in this ring so he can punch his face in. Cassidy then realizes he’s been surrounded, as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club have also surrounded the ring.

Yuta gets on the mic and tells Cassidy he knows the BCC could get in the ring right now and make it so Cassidy leaves Columbus in an ambulance. Yuta says that’s beneath them. He says he not only wants to hurt Cassidy physically, he wants to hurt him emotionally as well.

From there, Yuta goes on to challenge Cassidy to put his AEW International Championship on-the-line next week in Nashville. He says if he does, Yuta will leave Nashville with the title.

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. Outrunners

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni narrates a video package looking at the history of the ROH World Tag-Team Championships to promote the showdown between Aussie Open and Adam Cole & MJF scheduled for the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW ALL IN 2023.

After that, we return live inside Nationwide Arena where Aussie Open’s theme hits and out comes Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for their scheduled defense here tonight of the ROH World Tag-Team Championships.

They settle in the ring where their opponents, “channeling the 1980s,” known as The Outrunners, are already waiting for them. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams is Turbo Floyd for The Outrunners and Mark Davis for Aussie Open. Davis runs across the ring and decks Floyd with a big boot. He is joined by Fletcher, and the two hit a couple of big double-team spots. They ultimately finish them off within minutes in a complete squash match with a double lariat and then their finisher.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: Aussie Open

Aussie Open Accept MJF & Adam Cole’s Challenge

Once the match wraps up, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher get on the mic. The ROH World Tag-Team Champions address their opponents at AEW ALL IN: Zero Hour, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.

They say they think they can hit some double clotheslines and have some matches together and call themselves a tag-team? The fans chant “Double clothesline!” They then go on to accept their challenge for a title match on the official ALL IN pre-show.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Set For Dynamite

We shoot to a Jeff Jarrett video package. He talks about a Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game promotion and how it will lead to the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match with Jeff Jarrett taking on Jeff Hardy. Jarrett vows to take Hardy out. We head to another commercial break.