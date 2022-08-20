AEW Rampage Results – August 19, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Charleston, West Virginia with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage is Swerve In Our Glory vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag-Team Titles, The Truthbusters vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy in the AEW Trios Tournament, Athena vs. Penelope Ford, as well as comments from ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage on TNT results from Friday, August 19, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/19/2022)

