AEW Rampage results - August 26, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is exclusive CM Punk footage, AEW Trios Semifinal with The House of Black vs. The Dark Order, ROH World Title match with Claudio Castagnoli defending against Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho, we hear from TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Wardlow defends his TNT title against Ryan Nemeth.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage on TNT results from Friday, August 26, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/26/2022)

The show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” video opening and theme song and then we shoot inside the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for the start of the program.

We hear the commentators welcoming us to the show and then they send things down to the ring for tonight’s opener.

AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament

The House of Black vs. The Dark Order

Action in the ongoing AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament is what will get us started in the ring. We see Brody King and Preston Vance kicking things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Buddy Matthews and John Silver tag in after some early back-and-forth action among the aforementioned big boys. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are shown watching on at ringside.

Malakai Black tags in and picks up where Matthews leaves off, taking it to Silver as The House of Black start to enjoy the offensive lead in this week’s opener. Malakai hits a big spot and does his seated pose in front of Alex Reynolds.

Now we see some action unfolding outside of the ring with members of The House of Black and The Dark Order, while the legal men continue to duke it out in the ring. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break we see The House of Black still in the offensive driver’s seat, and once again we see the trio of Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, along with Danhausen, watching on from the front row.

We see The House of Black nearly pull off the win until Miro makes his way out and starts manhandling Brody King and Buddy Matthews outside of the ring while Alex Reynolds hits an unexpected roll-up of Malakai Black for the pin fall victory to advance.

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament: The Dark Order

After The Match: Darby Allin & Sting Make Save For Miro

After the match, we see Brody King ram Miro into the steel ring steps. They bring Miro in the ring and all three members of The House of Black attack Miro until Darby Allin’s theme hits and out comes Darby and “The Icon” Sting! The two join Miro in the ring to fend off The House of Black.

Hook Doesn’t Really Care, J.A.S. Want A Taste Of The Title

We shoot backstage to Lexy Nair who is standing by with FTW Champion Hook. She asks about some recent footage, to which “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” replies, “I really don’t care.” J.A.S. end up talking to Lexy as well and talk about wanting a taste of the FTW title.

TNT Title Open Challenge

Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth makes his way to the ring, cutting a promo down-talking the city and the people in Cleveland, OH. As he settles in the ring, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of the TNT Champion, Cleveland’s own Wardlow.

As Wardlow settles in the ring, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal appear on the ramp with one-half of The Motor City Machine Guns — Chris Sabin.

Nemeth jumps on the mic again and tells Wardlow to turn his focus back on him, because he’s what matters. He calls Wardlow a loser, a nobody and a two-pump chump. Wardlow headbutts him and the match is on. He takes him right to a powerbomb symphony and finishes this one off fast.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Andrade Family Office Talks Losing

We shoot to Lexy Nair when we return from a quick commercial break. Private Party and LFI of Andrade Family Office are asked about losing. Andrade only focuses on the loss that Private Party suffered. He tells them everything has consequences.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ashton Day

Powerhouse Hobbs is introduced as we return from the break. The big man makes his way down to the ring where his opponent, Ashton Day, is already waiting.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Day tries to stand toe-to-toe with Hobbs and is nearly turned inside-out. Hobbs Donkey Kong’s him around the ring a bit more as they promote the Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks match coming up at AEW ALL OUT 2022.

Hobbs beats on Day some more and yells at him to “Go get Ricky” while doing so, and then ultimately finishes him off with ease for the simple squash-match victory.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

After The Match: QT Marshall & The Factory Handle Ricky Starks

Once the match wraps up we see Ricky Starks tries to emerge and attack Powerhouse Hobbs, but he is instead jumped by QT Marshall and The Factory.

Jade Cargill & The Baddies Talk ALL OUT 2022

We shoot backstage where Jade Cargill and The Baddies are standing by. Cargill says she doesn’t need them and excuses them. She tells Athena to “come get these hands” at ALL OUT. Athena then attacks her from behind and the two brawl until they are broken up by security.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Mello vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Sammy Guevara and Tay Mello come out and stop to make out real quick before heading to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down.

Now “Ruby Soho” plays by Rancid as Ruby Soho and Ortiz emerge and begin heading down to the ring for this mixed tag-team contest.