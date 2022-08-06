AEW Rampage Results – August 5, 2022



All Elite Wrestling returns from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for a special live edition of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is a stacked lineup, featuring Jon Moxley giving a title eliminator opportunity to a solid prospect.

Jon Moxley gives the opportunity to Mance Warner in the form of a title eliminator bout in one of the featured matches on the show. Also scheduled is the AEW in-ring debut of Madison Rayne against Leila Grey, as well as a Friday Night Street Fight pitting Swerve In Our Glory vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, August 5, 2022. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT RESULTS (8/5/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying opening video package and then we shoot inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The commentators welcome us to a special live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, and then we head down to the ring for our first of three advertised matches for tonight’s show.

Interim AEW Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Mance Warner

From there, we see Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley in the ring, as well as his scheduled opponent for this title eliminator match in tonight’s opening contest — Mance Warner.

We hear William Regal has settled in on special guest commentary alongside the normal Rampage announce team. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

After getting off to a wild, effective start, Moxley finds himself on the defensive, with Warner taking over control of the action.

We see Warner driving Mox back-first into the ring apron on the floor, before rolling him back into the ring where he proceeds to put a beating on the reigning champ.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break we see Warner still controlling things, but not for long as Mox starts to fight back into competitive form.

Eventually the champion takes over and he ends up splitting Warner’s dome open. Warner is gushing blood all over the place as his face quickly becomes a crimson mask.

Now we see Mox starting to turn up the violence meter a few notches as he focuses on finishing this one off, which he ultimately does after locking in a choke on the promising prospect and putting him to sleep while standing up.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Ricky Starks Refuses Help From The Factory

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Ricky Starks when up walks QT Marshall and members of The Factory.

Starks is approached and somewhat mocked by QT when he brings up getting laid out by Powerhouse Hobbs last week on the show and the week prior to that.

A former pal of Starks’ from The Factory tells him he should take their offer of protection, however Starks remains stubborn and says he doesn’t want anything from them.

He pushes past them and walks off as we head to a commercial break.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth

When we return from the break we hear the theme music of Konosuke Takeshita. He heads to the ring to a nice pop.

Already in the ring is his opponent, Ryan Nemeth. As soon as Takeshita hits the ring, Nemeth tries charging at him with a clothesline, however Takeshita ducks and ends up countering with a big shot of his own.

Takeshita gets off to a good start against Nemeth, beating him from pillar to post and then climbing up on him in the corner for the fan-count-along ten-punch spot.

“The Hollywood Blond” ends up taking advantage of Takeshita missing on a follow-up spot after that. He then blasts him with some knees to the mid-section. The commentators talk about the scheduled Konosuke Takeshita vs. Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts III special tomorrow night on TNT.

Seconds after Nemeth shifts the offensive momentum into his favor, we see Takeshita switch things right back, as he secures the offensive driver’s seat for one final spot — the finishing blow in this one, as he hits Nemeth with his trademark move and scores the pin fall for the victory.

As soon as the match ends, we see Peter Avalon attempt to sneak attack the next challenger for Castagnoli’s ROH Championship, however Takeshita avoids the onslaught attempt and cleans house. He stands tall as the commentators do one final hard sell for the Takeshita-Castagnoli title showdown for tomorrow night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III special event.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

The Best Friends After The New AEW Trios Titles

After the Takeshita-Nemeth bout wraps up, we hear from The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Lexy Nair approaches them and tries to get an update. They inform her that Jay Lethal tried to break Cassidy’s leg and that is the update.

They go on to mention how they are at their best when they all work together. They then mention the AEW Trios phrase by name, alluding to the new AEW Trios Titles that are being introduced soon.

They do a hands-in “Trios!” chant together on three, which ends up being yelled by four people as Danhausen ends up entering the camera shot and putting his hand in without an invitation right when they did the “Trios!” call.

Madison Rayne vs. Leila Grey

From there, we head back to the ring, as it’s time for our next match of the evening.

With that said, out comes Madison Rayne to make her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut. She settles in the ring, where her opponent, Leila Grey, is waiting on her.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action early on as Rayne takes it to Grey.

After a couple minutes of dominating the action, we see The Baddies member take over. She dumps the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and newest addition to the AEW coaching staff behind-the-scenes out to the floor. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Rayne in the middle of her fired up offensive comeback, which she ultimately rides all the way to the finish line, as she effectively picks up the “W” in her first AEW in-ring appearance here on tonight’s special live edition of Rampage on TNT.

Winner: Madison Rayne

After The Match: Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan Confront Madison Rayne

Once the match wraps up, out comes Jade Cargill who talks about how she should have picked out her own new member of The Baddies.

Essentially, she is once again implying that Leila Grey can’t cut the mustard. As she continues to talk trash she walks down the ramp grilling Rayne, who is still in the ring.

Cargill ultimately informs her that she will be holding an open challenge at next week’s AEW show. She tells Rayne that she hopes she sees her there.

From there, she alludes to something and we quickly find out that it is the emerging Kiera Hogan coming from behind for an attempted sneak attack on Rayne. Unfortunately for she and Cargill, it backfires, as Rayne managed to get the better of her and leave her laying.

The Lucha Bros Issue A Challenge To Andrade El Idolo & Rush

We shoot backstage to a segment featuring The Lucha Bros and Alex Abrahantes. They talk about their ongoing rivalry with Andrade El Idolo and Rush.

After talking some trash, they eventually get to the point, which is that they want to issue a challenge to the aforementioned duo.

Friday Night Street Fight

Swerve In Our Glory (C) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

We shoot to Mark Henry backstage, who has the four men scheduled for tonight’s Friday Night Street Fight main event in the usual split-screen live interview segment set-up.

The two teams, which are AEW Tag-Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee) as well as the duo of Tony Nese & Josh Woods, each take turns getting their two cents in.

From there, as he does each and every week, “The World’s Strongest Man” decides that it has been enough talking, and that it is, in fact, time for tonight’s main event!

We shoot back inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where the challengers — “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese and Josh Woods, accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling — make their way down to the ring.

The challengers settle inside the squared circle as their entrance theme music dies down. Now the tunes for the reigning champions hits the house speakers inside the Van Andel Arena and out comes the duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.

The two drop their belts on the entrance ramp and have a look that screams “100-percent business” in their eyes as they charge down to the ring ready to duke it out in this no-rules, Friday Night Street Fight main event.

We see some vicious back-and-forth action as soon as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running, and then we watch as the champions slowly end up in the offensive driver’s seat. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see things starting to pick up, with Nese and Woods getting into the offensive lead, as a cheap sneak-attack from “Smart” Mark Sterling with the dreaded “foreign object” leads to the challengers in the offensive driver’s seats.

This doesn’t last too long, however, as the champions eventually fight their way back into the lead where they ultimately finish this one off by scoring a “W.” This week’s show goes off the air as Strickland and Lee are celebrating, Swerving in all of their Glory … if you will. Thanks for joining us here at PWMania.com this evening for our live AEW Rampage results coverage!

Winners: Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee