AEW Rampage Results – December 2, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. with the latest installment of their one-hour AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage is Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, as well as Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party.

Also scheduled for the show is Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with Saraya, Swerve In Our Glory will appear and “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will be in action.

AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 2, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/2/2022)

