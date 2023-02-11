AEW Rampage Results – February 10, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, which emanates from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, as well as Ruby Soho going one-on-one against Marina Shafir.

Also scheduled is “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry takes on Ryan Nemeth and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Moriarty.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 10, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/10/2023)

We hear the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and then we shoot inside the El Paso County Coliseum where Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to the program on commentary.

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

From there, we head down to the ring where the six men involved in our AEW Trios opening contest are waiting to get the first bout of the show underway. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The Blackpool Combat Club trio dominates the action early on, with Moxley largely leading the charge and Yuta and Castagnoli hitting spots in between.

After this routine continues for a few minutes, we see all hell break loose and The Butcher, who is sporting a new look, along with The Blade end up on the floor with the B.C.C. guys as Sabian hits a springboard moonsault splashing onto them all at ringside.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the Blackpool Combat Club guys back in the offensive driver’s seats.

They dominate en route to the finish, which sees Mox catch Sapian off a springboard into a cutter. Castagnoli follows up with a European uppercut for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

Darby Allin With A Couple Of Words

We shoot to a message from Darby Allin. He sends a message to Samoa Joe and then shifts gears and tells Ortiz he’s got his back and owes him one for helping him out. He and “The Icon” Sting close by promising to go out in a blaze of glory.

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Adam Cole

After this, we see a sneak-peek of an upcoming one-on-one sit-down interview between Renee Paquette and Adam Cole. From there, we head into another commercial break.

Impractical Jokers & Chris Jericho

When we return from the break, we see Ricky Starks backstage addressing Chris Jericho’s masked attack on Dynamite. He challenges Daniel Garcia to a match for next week.

From there, the stars of Impractical Jokers come out bragging about having Chris Jericho’s “Floyd the baseball bat.” They joke about the bat being smaller than they thought and lead the fans in a loud “small bat!” chant. Jericho gets up from his spot on commentary and says he may have a small bat, but he’s got big balls.

Jericho brings out the J.A.S. members and they begin beating down the co-stars of Impractical Jokers. They set up a table. They power bomb them through the table and Jericho poses with his Floyd the bat after getting it back.

Lexy Nair Talks To “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes

We shoot to an “earlier today” segment outside the building where Lexy Nair catches up with “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. She asks him about his recent interaction with Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

Rhodes mentions how Swerve crossed the line when he brought up his father, Dusty Rhodes’ name, and his brother, Cody Rhodes’ name. He says he’s been doing this longer than Swerve has been alive.

“The Natural” mentions the hair on Strickland’s chest, comparing it to Doritos, which he likes, but he makes it clear he doesn’t like him. He criticizes his Mogul Affiliates name. He says God doesn’t like rejects, and neither does he. He tells Swerve he’s coming for his blood and soul.

As he finishes up, we see the other two members of The Mogul Affiliates group. They attack Dustin and leave him laying. Shane “Swerve” Strickland then approaches as Dustin is laid out. He tells him next week it’s on. “Happy Black History Month” he says with a laugh to end the segment.

Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

We quickly head back inside the arena and we see Ruby Soho and Marina Shafir already in the ring and ready for action. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The commentators point out that Judoka Shafir is wrestling bare foot now, the same way she competed in Judo and MMA for so many years. We see her using her Judo moves effectively early on in this one.

Soho starts to take over and she is beating Shafir down when we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Soho still controlling the offense, but not for long, as Shafir starts to fight back into competitive form.

Ruby starts to widen the offensive gap between herself and Shafir again. She blasts Shafir with a big knee and then hits her Destination Unknown finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ruby Soho

All Hell Breaks Loose With Saraya, Toni Storm, Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Once the match wraps up, we see Saraya and Toni Storm make their way out from the back.

They talk trash to Ruby Soho as they head down the ramp, but then out of nowhere we see Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter rush to the scene and they begin beating down Saraya and Storm as Soho watches on from the ring and a ton of officials try and break things up.

Mark Briscoe Confronted By Josh Woods

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Mark Briscoe. She asks him about coming to AEW and in walks “Smart” Mark Sterling. He boasts about being a big deal and offers Mark Briscoe the opportunity to work with him.

Briscoe turns him down, so Sterling talks trash to him about being a life-long chicken farmer instead of someone who wants to make money in this business. Briscoe snatches Sterling up until in comes Josh Woods.

Woods and Briscoe go face-to-face. Woods warns Briscoe to watch who he’s putting his hands on.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Ryan Nemeth

Now we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. He makes his way down to the ring to a nice reaction from the El Paso fans.

Already in the ring is his opponent for this evening, Ryan Nemeth.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Rampage in El Paso. We see Jungle Boy taking it to Nemeth straight out of the gate. He dominates for all of about a minute-and-change and then scores the quick and easy victory.

After the match, we see “The Machine” Brian Cage come out to the top of the stage and stare down the former Jurassic Express member.

Winner: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Lee Moriarty

Once the Jungle Boy-Nemeth match wraps up, we shoot to a quick message from Ortiz and then head to another commercial break.

When we return from the commercials, we see the pre-main event interviews with the competitors involved in our AEW All-Atlantic Championship contest, which is wrapped up afterwards by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry.

From there, we shoot to a word from “Hangman” Adam Page, who talks about not being satisfied with how the rubber match between himself and Jon Moxley ended. As he continues to vent, in comes Kip Sabian and others, who get under his skin. He ends up saying he’s going to leave before he kicks Sabian’s ass.

Now we head back inside the El Paso County Coliseum where the competitors in our main event make their way out. Out first is the challenger, Lee Moriarty, accompanied by Stokely Hathaway.

Out next, accompanied by Danhausen, is the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself, the reigning and defending AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

With both guys in the ring, the bell sounds and we officially get this one off-and-running. J.R. takes a moment before calling the action to wish his longtime friend and former on-air partner in WWE, Jerry “The King” Lawler, the best of recovery.

Now we see Cassidy and Moriarty going at it here in the early goings of this championship main event. Early on we see Cassidy faring well as Danhausen cheers him on at ringside. A few minutes into the bout, however, and Moriarty takes over.

We see Lee Moriarty boasting with Stokely Hathaway, putting on a pair of shades to brag about having Cassidy down at the moment. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our headline bout of the show continues.

As we settle back in from the final break of the evening, we see Cassidy fighting his way back into competitive form. A spot takes place at ringside where Stokely Hathaway, wearing a cast, blocks a punch thrown by Danhausen by using his cast as a shield to deflect the shot.

Cassidy ends up hitting a diving DDT from the ring to the floor on Moriarty in the confusion. Back in the ring, he hits his Beach Break semi-finisher for a close near fall attempt. The fans rally behind Cassidy and he connects moments later with his Orange Punch finisher.

He takes a while to get to Lee for the cover. Lee counters and applies his Border City Stretch for a close submission attempt. Cassidy ends up countering and holding tight for the pin fall victory. With the win, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy successfully retains his AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

The Acclaimed Save Orange Cassidy To End This Week’s Show

Once the match wraps up, we see Orange Cassidy celebrating his title defense in the ring. As he does, his music cuts off out of the blue and in its’ place we hear the entrance theme song for “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett.

Satnam Singh emerges and Cassidy stares him down from the ring. As he’s distracted by this, from behind we see Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal sneak-attack Cassidy. They are joined by Satnam Singh in the ring and all the guys beat him down.

Finally, the theme for the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions hits and out comes The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to make the save for Cassidy and Danhausen, running off Jarrett, Lethal, Dutt and Singh. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!