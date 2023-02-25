AEW Rampage Results – February 24, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program this evening is The Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open, Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, Lance Archer vs. Bryce Saturn and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 24, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/24/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and regular weekly cold open intro video plays to start this week’s show. We then shoot inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. as Excalibur, Jim Ross and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show on commentary.

The Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open

We see The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) both in the ring ready for our opening tag-team contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the night.

The Young Bucks jump off to an early offensive lead as fellow member of the AEW Trios Champions The Elite, Kenny Omega, cheers them on from ringside. We see Kyle Fletcher getting beat down but he finally makes the tag to Mark Davis.

When Davis comes in, he starts to shift the offensive momentum into the favor of Aussie Open, however this doesn’t last for long, as Nick and Matt Jackson show some good teamwork and hit some big double-team spots.

They clear the ring of Aussie Open and play to the crowd before launching themselves at the same time to the floor. Fletcher and Davis catch Nick and Matt and ram them back-first into each other and then back-first into the ring apron.

They pick them up another time and then run around the ring in opposite directions before colliding them back-first into each other again. They re-enter the ring and taunt the fans as Omega checks on the Bucks. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see a bunch of crazy action, with crowd-popping high spot after crowd-popping high spot, leading into the finish of the match. The ending of this one sees The Young Bucks going for a Meltzer Driver when out of nowhere, the lights in the building go out.

After the lights come back on as Fletcher hits the jumping tombstone and then we see deuling rolling elbows in the center by Aussie Open. A Fidget Spinner to Matt draws a close near fall but then we see Davis accidentally take out Fletcher with a lariat.

This leads to the Bucks hitting stereo super kicks on Davis. Now we see The Bucks hit their BTE Trigger for the pin fall victory. Great opening match. Afterwards, the lights go out. When they come back on, we see The House of Black surrounding the ring.

Winners: The Young Bucks

The Gunns, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Attack Best Friends

We see Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta backstage get attacked by The Gunns, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. We then head to a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Danhausen and Orange Cassidy approach the scene and see Trent and Chuck laid out. Cassidy asks Bryce, the referee, who did it and he tells him exactly who did it.

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Now we head back inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where we hear the familiar sounds of Toni Storm’s theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Saraya as Excalibur, Jim Ross and Chris Jericho talk about the change in character for these two.

Her music dies down and now the theme for her opponent, Willow Nightingale, begins playing. Out she comes as the commentators sing her praises.

With both ladies in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Willow doing the better of the two early on, but as Storm starts to use cheap heel tactics, we see her start to pull ahead.

Storm knocks Willow out to the floor and then right in front of Saraya, she beats down Willow as Saraya enjoys what she is seeing. Storm then rams Willow into the steel barricade. She taunts the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Willow fight back into the offensive lead and hitting a nice cannonball splash on Storm in the corner. From there, Storm takes back over with an assist from Saraya and hits her Storm Zero for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

Toni Storm, Saraya, Ruby Soho, Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker Brawl

Once the match wraps up, we see Saraya and Toni Storm break out the green spray-paint and get ready to mark the “L” on Willow Nightingale for “Loser,” when Ruby Soho’s theme hits.

Jamie Hayter’s theme hits after that and she also comes out with Dr. Britt Baker. We see a big brawl and then the post-match scene wraps up.

The Gunns Attack The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Now we shoot backstage where The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are standing by for an interview.

They talk briefly but then they are ambushed and attacked by The Gunns. Colten and Austin Gunn beat down Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn and the segment wraps up.

Jade Cargill Is Still “That B*tch” And Willing To Prove It

We shoot to a special message from TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. “That B*tch” talks about how she welcomes all-comers to her title.

Lance Archer vs. Bryce Saturn

Now we head back inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer makes his way out accompanied by Jake “The Snake” Roberts. As Archer heads to the ring he starts brawling with someone we are told is his opponent, Bryce Saturn.

“The Murderhawk Monster” immediately starts dominating Saturn at ringside and then he brings his smaller opposition into the ring and continues to terrorize him. He beats him down for about all of a minute and then hits a short-but-powerful lariat that turns Saturn inside out. He makes the cover and gets the squash match victory.

Winner: Lance Archer

Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee Match Against Mogul Affiliates Set

After the quick Archer-Saturn bout, we shoot to a special video package announcing a match for next week. The video looks at Dustin Rhodes getting an assist from an unexpected peer when Keith Lee helped him with The Mogul Affiliates.

The video includes new comments from Shane “Swerve” Strickland and The Mogul Affiliates, as well as Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee. A tag-team match is confirmed for next week and then we head to another commercial break.

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

We return from the break and we send things to “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry who is with Action Andretti on one side of the screen and the duo of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia on the other.

Daniel Garcia talks about how he’s going to make sure that people start to respect Sammy Guevara. Action Andretti vows he will prove tonight he is more than just a guy who won a fluke upset over Chris Jericho.

Excalibur runs down some action for next week’s show and then we see a quick vignette from Stokely Hathaway and company when Stokely gets a text and walks off. He leaves Ethan Page to bully Matt Hardy around as they hype a showdown against HOOK next week. They pump up Hardy who claims to have a Twist of Fate with HOOK’s name on it.

We return to Excalibur literally going horse as he speed-reads through some more upcoming AEW action for next week’s Dynamite, Rampage and Revolution 2023 premium live events. After that, we send things down to the ring for our main event of the evening.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal ring introductions for the first man coming down to the ring, “The Spanish God” of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Sammy Guevara. With that said, Guevara heads to the ring accompanied by Daniel Garcia.

After Guevara and Garcia settle inside the squared circle, their music dies down and Chris Jericho continues offering super amounts of praise to his fellow J.A.S. members. Now the theme for Guevara’s opponent, Action Andretti plays.

Now the man who scored the big upset over Chris Jericho emerges and he heads down to the ring for our final bout of the evening. “The Ocho” mentions on commentary about how he stays awake every night thinking about how Andretti upset him as highlights are shown.

Chris Jericho vows that Sammy Guevara will provide a measure of revenge for him tonight by beating Action Andretti’s ass in this main event encounter. On that note, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we see Andretti jumping off to a quick offensive lead. He beats down Guevara and nearly instantly scores a pin fall, however “The Spanish God” hangs on and the fight continues. Andretti brings the action to the floor and hits a cool high-spot leaping off the barricade and taking out Guevara.

The camera shoots over to Chris Jericho on commentary as he begrudgingly gives Action Andretti his props. Back in the ring, Andretti continues to work over Guevara as he controls the offensive flow in the early goings. He counters a spot by Guevara and dead-lifts “The Spanish God” up for a Falcon Arrow for a close pin attempt.

Again we see the action spill out to the floor where again Action stops Guevara from shifting the offensive momentum in his favor. He counters a suplex and brings Guevara down on the floor at ringside — hard. He rolls back in the ring and then rolls under the bottom rope again.

From the ring apron, Andretti hits a crazy 450-splash on Guevara on the floor. After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event continues. When we return from the break, we see Sammy is now in the offensive lead.

Sammy’s offensive lead doesn’t last long, however, as Andretti takes right back over and looks to try and use his own GTH against him. Guevara avoids it, however, and the two start trading shots as the crowd reacts to each strike that lands from each guy.

Andretti starts to go on a huge offensive spree, hitting big moves and going for pin fall attempt after pin fall attempt, only for Guevara to hang on each time. The fans break out in “This is Awesome!” chants as Andretti blasts Garcia with a shot at ringside before connecting with a springboard senton on Sammy in the ring for yet another close near fall attempt.

Now we see Daniel Garcia play a huge factor, as he takes out Andretti with a huge lariat behind the referee’s back. This is immediately followed up by Guevara, who hits his GTH finisher on Action for the pin fall victory.

Chris Jericho leaves his spot at the commentary table and joins Guevara and Garcia in the ring as the J.A.S. crew stands tall in the ring celebrating Guevara’s victory and revenge on Andretti as this week’s Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Sammy Guevara