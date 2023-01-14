AEW Rampage Results – January 13, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California with this week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for this week’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Championship, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King, Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the latest from AEW Tag-Team Champions The Acclaimed, and we will hear from Paul Walter Hauser about his mystery box.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/13/2023)

