AEW Rampage Results – January 20, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with the latest installment of AEW Rampage.

On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program this evening is Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page, Tony Schiavone interviews Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, plus Brian Cage takes on Willie Mack.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Jade Cargill & Leila Gray vs. The Vanity Twins (Jaida & Jordyn), as well as Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 20, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/13/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video plays and we shoot inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. where the commentators welcome us to this week’s show.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

Jungle Boy’s theme hits as Jim Ross and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show on commentary. Jericho jokes that he hates when crowds sing along with theme songs. Already in the ring is Jungle Boy’s opponent, “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Page takes Jungle Boy off the top-rope and looks for his Ego’s Edge straight out of the gate, but Jungle Boy Jack Perry escapes and goes to work on him. Page heads out to the floor where Isiah Kassidy from Private Party is pulled in front of him as Perry splashes from the ring.

Ethan Page starts arguing with Matt Hardy at ringside as the commentators remind us that Page owns his and Private Party’s contracts. While they talk, Jungle Boy dives through the ropes and splashes onto “All Ego.”

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy hits a unique move off the ropes and a follow-up drop kick. We see Stokely Hathaway provide a distraction as the action spills out to the floor. This allows Page to take back over on offense. After he does, he pretends to celebrate with Matt Hardy, who looks miserable to be around Page.

Page slams Jungle Boy face-first on the hard part of the ring apron and then rolls him back inside the squared-circle. He follows in after him as the fans try and rally behind Jungle Boy. Page hits a back-breaker on him and then taunts the crowd.

The action spills out to the floor and then we cut to a mid-match commercial break. When we return we see some more back-and-forth action building to the finish, which sees Hook come out just in time to make a save and also to provide a distraction that allows Jungle Boy to roll-up Page, after pulling Page’s grip off Hardy’s ponytail through the ropes on the floor.

Winner: Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Big Tag-Team Challenge Issued For AEW Dynamite

Once the match wraps up, we see Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page grilling Matt Hardy for “costing” him the match. Page asks if Hardy wants to be his friend. He says Hardy is gonna make it up to him because he owes him. He challenges Jungle-Hook to a tag-team showdown against Page and Hardy. Stokely Hathaway tells Hardy that until then, he is on time out. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Ortiz Wants To Talk Directly To Eddie Kingston

We return from the break to see Tony Schiavone in the ring with Ortiz. He asks him about his friend Eddie Kingston. Ortiz says he thought Kingston was his friend but a man who is willing to hit a woman with a steel chair is no friend of his. He tells Schiavone he appreciates his time but he shouldn’t be talking to him, he wants to talk directly to “The Mad King.”

With that said, Eddie Kingston’s theme hits and out he comes with a steel chair in hand. He gets in the ring and he and Ortiz go face-to-face and circle around. Kingston tells Schiavone to take a hike.