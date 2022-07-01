AEW Rampage Results – July 1, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

AEW Rampage emanates from Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, Michigan this evening, airing on TNT and featuring the first-ever AEW Royal Rampage 20-man battle royal.

The winner of the inaugural AEW Royal Rampage match, which has been announced as the opening contest for tonight’s show, will move on to be the first title-challenger for Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Also scheduled for tonight’s AEW Rampage show is The Young Bucks vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hiroki Goto in an AEW Tag-Team Championship eliminator, as well as Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in women’s singles action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 1, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/1/2022)

