AEW Rampage Results – July 14, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from the SaskTel Center, Saskatoon, Saskatoon, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. Trent Baretta, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena in an Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Semifinal Tournament bout.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/14/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot live inside the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, SK., CN. for this week’s show.

Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Already in the ring are the four men involved in our scheduled tag-team opener, which pits Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes against the J.A.S. duo of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

Lee and Parker kick things off for their respective teams. Lee brutalizes Parker, who quickly tags out to Menard. Menard comes in as Lee brings in Dustin. Dustin and Lee take out Menard and then Dustin picks up where they left off, taking it to “Daddy Magic.”

Chris Jericho swears he loves the J.A.S guys as much as ever but has some thinking to do regarding Don Callis’ offer. We see Dustin beating up on Menard until Parker jumps in and the distraction allows Menard to throw “The Natural” out to the floor.

Back in the ring, Menard works over Dustin a bit more before tagging Parker in, who picks up where he left off and continues taking it to the longtime pro wrestling veteran. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action until ultimately, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee finish this one off for the win.

Winners: Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes

Johnny TV Issues Challenge On QTV

We shoot to our latest QTV segment, where QT Marshall and Harley Cameron boast over the success of Harley’s single, “Rap Class.”

The QTV kick things to a video, where Johnny TV jumps out of a pool and then issues a Trios challenge to “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed for next week.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen

We head back inside the arena where Taya Valkyrie’s theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opposition, Izzy McQueen. The bell sounds and we see Taya’s entrance lasted longer than the match itself, as she hits her finisher and wins in seconds.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie Challenges Toni Storm For Title Match

After the match, The Outcasts theme hits to interrupt Taya Valkyrie’s music. Out comes The Outcasts duo of Toni Storm and Saraya. The AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm calls Taya a loser.

Valkyrie says she hasn’t beaten everyone when Storm gloats about doing so. She says they’ve never touched, and touches her. She then challenges her to a match for the title on AEW Battle of the Belts. Storm accepts.

HOOK Accepts Jungle Boy’s Challenge For FTW Title Match

We head to a commercial break after the segment between Taya Valkyrie and Toni Storm. When we return, we see a video package featuring HOOK.

“The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” talks about how he has heard that Jungle Boy wants a shot at his FTW Championship. He tells him it’s on for next week on Dynamite in Boston.

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. Trent Baretta

We head back inside the arena where Trent Baretta makes his way to the ring accompanied by Chuck Taylor. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer plays. Out he comes for his AEW return, accompanied by pro wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Archer dominate from the early goings. He takes the action to the floor and bashes Trent into the ring post.

Excalibur talks to Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone on commentary about the history between Archer and Trent in NJPW. Jake “The Snake” Roberts even gets involved, hitting his trademark short arm clothesline.

Trent fights back and gets Archer down long enough to give the people what they want, stopping for a Best Friends hug with Chuck Taylor. As Archer takes back over control of the offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Archer beat down Trent and hit his finisher and then a lariat for good measure for the win.

After the match, he tells Orange Cassidy to come out or he’s gonna kill Trent and Chuck. Out he comes and Jake “The Snake” Roberts tells him if he wants his AEW International Championship, tomorrow night on AEW Collision would be a good time to try and do so.

Winner: Lance Archer

Royal Rampage Is Returning

We see a video package with comments from Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal.

They talk about the Royal Rampage and they ask about Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and others being involved in the bout. They vow to eliminate and “delete” them. Karen Jarrett complains and bickers a bunch.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo

Now we shoot back inside the arena where Konosuke Takeshita makes his way out to the ominous single tone theme of Don Callis to represent his Don Callis Family in our next match of the evening.

As Takeshita settles in the ring, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk about the fifth members being announced as PAC for Blackpool Combat Club and Kota Ibushi for The Elite.

Already in the ring is Takeshita’s opponent, Mentallo. Callis gets on the mic and explains that Mentallo is a childhood friend of Kenny Omega. He says it’s also the first training partner of “The Cleaner.”

Callis says Omega’s need to be surrounded by his idiot friends is one of his weaknesses. Callis tells Mentallo none of this is his fault. He asks if he knows the Japanese word for kill. He then says it and Takeshita goes after Mentallo.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which lasts all of a handful of seconds longer than the Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen bout earlier. Takeshita hits his splash off the top for the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Are You Dark Order, Or Are You Not …

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who talks to a fired up John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno. They talk about how they’re sick of people leaving The Dark Order.

He says something about the exit of “Hangman” Adam Page really bothering them. They claim last week was the resurrection of The Dark Order. So, are you Dark Order, or are you not? We head to a commercial break.

Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Tournament

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

It’s main event time!

The final match of the evening gets the usual pre-match video package treatment, which as always, is introduced by WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry.

After that, Excalibur does his usual show-end speed-read through the updates to the cards for this week’s AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts VII on Saturday night, as well as next week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.

From there, we head back inside the arena where the ring announcer begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for this semifinal bout in the Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Tournament.

With that said, out comes Willow Nightingale and the ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena for our final match of the evening here on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Once the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we see these two women collide with a vengeance. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho talk on commentary about the long winning streak Athena is riding heading into this match.

We see Nightingale dominating early on as the commentators talk about this match being postponed due to an injury Willow sustained. Athena takes over and focuses her attack on the injured leg of Willow.

Ruby Soho is shown watching on from backstage, as she will take on the winner of this match in the finals of this year’s Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Tournament on tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision.

As “The Fallen Goddess” continues working over the bum wheel of Willow, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return, we see Willow going for a slam but her leg gives out on her.

Athena continues to work her over but Willow fights back and connects with a pounce. She favors her leg as she fights her way back into the offensive lead. She blasts Athena and then splashes on her in the corner. She hits a big spinebuster and goes for the cover but Athena kicks out.

The two battle back-and-forth for another minute or so and then Athena locks Willow in a cross-face. Willow fights her way out of it and hits a Death Valley Driver for a close near fall. Willow pulls the straps down ala Jerry Lawler in his Memphis prime. Athena goes for a power bomb but Willow counters and covers her for the pin and the win.

With the win, she advances to face Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Tournament Finals on AEW Collision on Saturday night. We see Ruby Soho watching on a monitor backstage again as Willow celebrates her victory in the ring. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING to the Owen Hart Cup Finals: Willow Nightingale