AEW Rampage Results – July 21, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this evening with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is the annual Royal Rampage match, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall, Johnny TV & Aaron Solo in Trios action, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 21, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/21/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts where Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the show.

Royal Rampage

Now we head to the ring for our opening contest, which is the annual Royal Rampage match where the winner earns a shot at the TNT Championship.

Out first is Darby Allin to a big pop. He settles in one of the two rings involved in this match. Jay Lethal is out in the same thing to start off the match with him.

In the other ring, we see Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Nick Wayne come out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Allin and Lethal duke it out in one ring, while Swerve and Wayne do the same in the other.

After a couple of minutes, the theme for Minoru Suzuki hits after the countdown and buzzer sounds. The crowd goes bonkers. Suzuki joins Lethal in a two-on-one beat down of Allin in one ring while Swerve continues working over Wayne in the other ring.

The countdown clock appears again and when the buzzer sounds, “The Machine” Brian Cage comes out and joins his fellow Mogul Embassy member Swerve in a two-on-one beatdown of Wayne in the second ring. Out next in the first ring is “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Kommander is out next, followed by The Butcher and Big Bill, as the two rings are quickly filling up. Jay Lethal is the first man to be eliminated. Lethal tries dragging Page over the top, Sid Justice, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan Royal Rumble style. Page ends up eliminated, too.

Suzuki and The Butcher trade shots back-and-forth in the middle of the ring as the crowd reacts. Suzuki ends up getting eliminated a few seconds later. The countdown clock appears and when the buzzer sounds, The Blade comes out.

The Butcher heads out under the ropes so he’s not eliminated and brings Darby Allin with him. He and The Blade hit a double-team spot on the popular performer at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break while the match continues.

When we return from the break we see the countdown clock appear. The buzzer sounds and out as the fourth member of The Mogul Embassy is Toa Liona. A few minutes later, Bishop Khan from The Gates of Agony / Mogul Embassy hits the ring. Brother Zay is eliminated after entering during the break.

Matt Hardy comes out to a big pop as the next entrant in the bout. After another countdown, out as the next entrant comes “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Chris Jericho of course sings his praises as his fellow J.A.S. member makes his way to the ring. Matt Sydal, who came in during the break, is thrown out.

After the next clock expires, out as the latest entrant is Jeff Jarrett. There is only one entrant left for each ring, red and blue, with two overall entrants remaining in total. Out next is “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker. One entrant overall now remains. The final entrant, Jake Hager, now makes his way out.

With all of the entrants that are part of this match now in the two rings, the final men compete as we head into another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Darby as the last man standing in one ring and Swerve as the final man in the other. They duke it out and Darby ends up winning. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winner of 2023 Royal Rampage: Darby Allin

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall, Johnny TV & Aaron Solo

As soon as we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song for The Acclaimed. Out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. As they head to the ring, Caster throws diss rhymes at QT Marshall, Johnny TV, Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron from QTV, who is at ringside, while the other three are in the ring ready for action.

Both teams are settled in the ring and it’s time for Trios action in our second bout of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We hear a loud “Oh, scissor me, daddy!” chant as Gunn and Johnny TV kick things off for their respective teams.

Johnny TV quickly tags out, bringing QT Marshall in the ring. The fans chant “QT sucks!” as we see QT Marshall’s back heavily taped up. Gunn and QT lock up and get this one underway.

As the QTV trio starts to shift the offensive momentum in their favor, we switch gears and head to a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this Trios contest.

When we return from the break, we see Gunn hit a choke slam on Solo, Bowens follows up with his trademark spot and then Caster hits a Mic Drop off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. Bowens cuts a promo after the match hyping the AEW Trios Championship shot that The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn have against The House of Black.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Now we return from the break and we see the usual pre-main event video package introduced by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. When it wraps up, we return back inside the arena for our main event of the evening.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Marina Shafir’s theme plays and out comes the barefoot Judo veteran for her big championship opportunity here on AEW Rampage.

She settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune wraps up. Now the theme for the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion hits and out comes Kris Statlander to a big pop from the crowd in Boston.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this TBS Women’s Championship headliner here on AEW Royal Rampage on TNT from the TD Garden in Boston. The two grapple back-and-forth coming out of the gate and then Statlander shoulder blocks Shafir down to the mat and poses with double biceps to the crowd.

After that, Shafir takes over and dominates for several minutes. The commentators remind us that Statlander is back after undergoing two separate knee surgeries. With that in mind, Shafir works over Statlander’s knee the entire match. In the end, however, Statlander pulls off the “W” to retain her TBS Women’s Championship for the seventh defense. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air, thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander