AEW Rampage Results – July 28, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is a Tag-Team Battle Royal for a future title shot, Komander vs. Kip Sabian, as well as Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a battle of former AEW Women’s Champions.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 28, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/28/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video airs to get this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT officially off-and-running.

Tag-Team Battle Royale

Excalibur welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The camera pans the crowd and then we head down to the ring for our opening match of the show.

Opening up this week’s show will be the advertised Tag-Team Battle Royale with a shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. We see all the teams at ringside.

The bell sounds and now each team gets in the ring at the same time. Big Bill stands with his arms out-stretched as the noticeable giant, along with Satnam Singh, in the early goings. The entire group of wrestlers closes in on him and the bout gets off to a hot start.

After a few minutes of action, some bodies start flying over the top, as Brother Zay and Matt Sydal are eliminated early on. We see Matt Menard and Angelo Parker working over Big Bill in the corner, but Matt Hardy and Ethan Page end up throwing out Parker.

Jay Lethal and Ethan Page both end up eliminated. We see them duking it out up the entrance ramp as we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the Tag-Team Battle Royale continues.

Several more eliminations take place, leaving things down to two teams to duke it out. Big Bill and Brian Cage and The Butcher & The Blade have a big stare down as the final four men in the ring after eliminating The Hardy Boys and taking them out of contention.

Finally, we see “The Machine” Brian Cage and Big Bill emerge victorious after eliminating the aforementioned AEW tag-team veterans of The Butcher & The Blade. After the match, we see a video package hyping The Kingdom in action and then we shoot to a commercial break.

Winners and new No. 1 contenders: Brian Cage & Big Bill

Komander vs. Kip Sabian

When we return from the break, we see hype for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite 200th episode special. We then head back inside the MVP Arena and out comes Komander accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

The two settle in the ring where Komander fills in on short notice for Scorio Sky. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Now we hear the theme for Kip Sabian and out he comes accompanied by Penelope Ford. Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

From there, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Komander jump into the early offensive lead. He knocks Sabian out to the floor and hits a flipping splash on him at ringside.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Excalibur informed us that Komander hurt his shoulder on the landing, hitting the barricade after his splash before the break.

We see Sabian working over the weakened shoulder of Komander from that point forward. Komander fights back into the lead and walks the ropes for a Shooting Star Press, but Sabian moves and counters with a pump kick. He knocks Komander out to the floor and hits a springboard Arabian press.