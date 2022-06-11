AEW Rampage Results – June 10, 2022

It is Friday, and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite on Wednesday in Independence MO, Cable Dahmer Arena. Our commentary team is Excalibur, and Taz.

Jake Hager vs Eddie Kingston

We start with both men in the ring because we don’t have a lot of extra time. Eddie tosses a chair into the ring and as the ref tosses it Eddie gets in the ring and Hager drops Kingston with short arm clotheslines. Hager tosses him out of the ring and the they brawl on the outside. They get back into he ring and Hager hits a back suplex and then locks him in a back under hook. Hager bring Kingston up and then hits him and tosses him to the floor again.

Hager hits a snap suplex on the outside. Hager keeps control, tossing Kingston into the ring and then hits a series of blows to Kingston back in the corner. Kingston tries to chop his way out and Hager hits a belly to belly and a two count. Hager locks on an arm bar keeping Kingston down. Kingston works his way up and starts with strike, and Hager stops him with a knee strike. Hager hits a chop and Kingston drops his shoulder straps and start with chops. Hager stops Kingston with a back throw and we go to picture in picture.

When we come back, Kingston works his way up from kneeling on the mat and hits a DDT on Hager. Both men are down and struggle to get up. They get up at the same time and Kingston drives Hager to the corner and hits his machine gun chops. Hager is able to get his feet up when Kingston charges and hits a Hager bomb for a two count.

Hager drags Kingston tot he middle of the ring and tries for a gut wrench and Kingston hits an exploder and a suplex for a two count. Kingston goes for a spinning back fist and misses, Hager takes Kingston down and locks in the ankle lock. Kingston gets pulled back when he is inches from the ropes. Kingston makes it to the ropes with his second try. Hager takes Kingston to the corner and lays in a series of shots.

Kingston is able to get a power bomb off the ropes, and then hits a pair of spinning back fists. Kingston covers Hager for the three count.

Winner: Kingston

Tony Schiavone then speaks with Britt Baker. She says the AEW Women’s title misses her more than she misses it.

Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett

Satnam Singh’s first match. Check!

Opponents already in the ring? Check!

Opponents people we haven’t seen on Dynamite or Rampage that I can remember? Check!

Lethal hits a Lethal Injection on both guys and covers the one left for the three.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

A post match beat down? Check!

Danhausen shows up to talk to Lexie Nair with a Golf cart that he bought with his winning from their last match. Hook then drives buy in a Hummer style golf cart.

Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

Red tries to attack before the bell, but Statlander is able to drop her on the ramp and then tosses her onto the apron.

And the match starts.

Statlander hits a pair of running knees into the corner on Red, and Red goes out of the ring, where Statlander keeps up her attack. Red leaps onto Statlander’s back and Statlander goes up the steps and tosses Red to the mat from the second rope. Statlander misses a leap off the top and Red tries to attack.

Tries.

Instead she gets caught by Statlander who hits a long delayed vertical suplex. Red escapes and hits a chop block on Statlander and starts to work over her leg as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Red and Statlander are throwing hands and Statlander ends it with a back breaker. Statlander then goes after Red in the corner. Statlander hits a Blue Thunder Bomb with a LONG spin before dropping Red for a two count. Red gets up on Statlander’s shoulders and gets a Victory Roll, and they trade a series of pins and Statlander ends it with a suplex and modified Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Statlander picks up Red and when Red escapes she gets a drop toe hold into the ropes and follows up with knees in Statlander’s back. Red gets a cutter and hits the Just Desserts for a two count. Red goes for a corkscrew kick and gets caught. Statlander is able to hit the Friday Night Fever and covers for the three.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Kiera Hogan attacks and tosses Statlander to floor where Jade Cargill hits a hook kick. Anna Jay runs to the ring but she is overwhelmed by The Baddies. Athena then runs toward the ring and his held back by officials.

We then get a video package of the upcoming Miro vs Ethan Page. In the back, Lexie is with the Men of the Year. Page says Miro can look to the sky and blame someone for his loss. Ethan Page looks up to himself, he prays to himself and he will win and wave the flag of Canada.

Mark Henry asks Will Ospreay why he is in AEW. He introduces his team and says he is here to separate the sheep from the goats. Trent insults them and FTR introduces themselves.

FTR (ROH Tag Team Champions) & Trent Beretta vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) with Aaron Henare

Ospreay and Dax start off and they go right to mat wrestling.

They lock up and go to the corner for a break and Ospreay doesn’t break without a chop.

Cash tags in and they run the ropes.

Kyle tags in and Cash works the arm.

Mark then tags in and throws Cash to his corner where he tags Trent

Trent hits a series of chops that Mark ignores.

Mark hits a chop that takes down Trent

Ospreay tags in and works over Trent until Trent hits a tornado DDT

EVERYONE INTO THE RING TO FIGHT

Trent hits a moonsault onto Ospreay on the floor as we go picture in picture

When we come back to full screen, Ospreay is keeping Trent from tagging out as Trent has been beat down through the break.

Trent hits a BIG back body drop and crawls to his corner. Kyle tries to stop him as does Mark, but Trent makes it to his corner after Mark misses a leap onto Trent in the corner.

Dax cleans house

Dax looks great in these attacks.

Cash tags in after Dax hits the Three Amigos and Cash hits a jack knife for a two count after another suplex.

After Ospreay’s team works over Cash with quick tags and double teams, Trent is able to come in and break up the tag just barely, selling his injured ankle.

Ospreay stays tagged in and hits the Os Cutter for a two count.

Crowd chants that it is awesome

Cash tags in Trent and Kyle is the other legal man.

Ospreay leaps onto FTR on the outside to keep them from getting invoked to save Trent

Trent is able to get the Strong Zero on Kyle for the three count.

Winners: Trent Beretta and FTR

And we are desperately out of time!

Credit: PWInsider.com