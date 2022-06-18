AEW Rampage Results – June 17, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour program on TNT, which emanates from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

On tap for tonight’s special “Road Rager” is Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin, Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish, Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Ruffin It and more.

Featured below are complete results from Friday, June 17, 2022. The following report was written live by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: ROAD RAGER RESULTS (6/17/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the arena where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin

He welcomes his co-commentators, Chris Jericho, Taz and William Regal. They banter back-and-forth as “Wild Thing” begins playing to bring out Jon Moxley.

Mox makes his way to the ring through a custom part of the arena as always. Mox goes one-on-one with Dante Martin in this week’s “Road Rager” Rampage opener.

Martin’s theme hits and out he comes. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. The two circle each other as fans chant their names. Jericho and Regal bicker back-and-forth.

Jericho takes offense to a remark from Regal about “trout-slapping” after checking Google for the definition. Aside from that, Mox slowly works over the arm of Martin, isolating the limb and focusing his early attack on it.

The two start trading chops. Moxley launches Martin into the corner as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Mox lock Martin in a Texas Cloverleaf. Martin ends up countering his way out.

Mox maintains control, hitting the ropes and blasting Martin with a “Regal Knee” for a close near fall. Martin starts to use his speed to get in the fight. He hits a big cross body splash and connects with a huge dive onto Mox out on the floor.

We see Mox slap a choke on Martin, who uses his feet on the turnbuckles in the corner to float over. He hits a big high spot that pops the crowd, but only gets a two count. Mox looks for the Paradigm Shift, but Martin avoids it.

Mox blasts Martin with a lariat, not a clothesline, and follows up with the Anvil elbows. He locks in a choke and gets the tap. Mox wins.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Tony Schiavone Talks To Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

Tony Schiavone is standing by with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Lee asks Strickland why he shouldn’t beat his ass right now for turning on him in the Casino Battle Royale. He says it wasn’t a tag match and that Lee would have eliminated him when he got the chance, too.

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Ruffin It

We return from the break to a vignette looking at the rivalry between The House of Black and Death Triangle. We then shoot inside the arena where Max Caster raps his team to the ring with a freestyle diss that includes an NDA reference.

It is Max Caster and the ass-boys, The Gunn Club, taking on Bear Country and Leon Ruff — collectively known as Ruffin It. This turned out to be a squash match, with The Gunn Club and Max Caster picking up the easy win.

Winners: Max Caster & The Gunn Club

Lexy Nair Talks To HOOKHausen

We shoot to Lexy Nair backstage with Hook. She brings up his match next week and asks if anything excites him. He says nothing. Danhausen comes in and hypes up the match next week. Hook says, “I got this.”

TBS Women’s Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill (C)

We head back inside the arena to Willow Nightingale’s theme. She makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Out next is TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. The undefeated champ gets the pyro treatment as she makes her way to the ring accompanied by The Baddies.

Stokely Hathaway joins the crew on special guest commentary for this title showdown. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Jericho tells Stokely he is making Jade Cargill his Sports Entertainer of the Week winner.

Early action sees Cargill dominating, but Willow staying competitive throughout. Jade knocks her out to the floor, where Kiera Hogan runs over and gets in some cheap shots as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break to Willow hitting a cannonball in the corner on Cargill, but moments later we see her hit her finisher for the victory. After the match, Kiera Hogan hits the ring for a post-match attack.

Athena hits the ring to make the save. Jade hits her with a punt kick. She looks for the Jaded on her but Kris Statlander runs out to make the save.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

We head to a commercial break after the commentators run down some advertised action for next week’s Dynamite, Rampage and The Forbidden Door.

When we return from the break, Mark Henry is standing by with the competitors for our scheduled main event of the show.

Darby Allin speaks first, talking about how Kyle O’Reilly took out his best friend, Sting, so he’s going to do the same to him tonight and take out O’Reilly best friend, Bobby Fish.

We get a promise for a broken leg by the end of the match and then “The World’s Strongest Man” has decided that there’s been enough talk. It’s time for tonight’s main event.

Bobby Fish’s music hits inside the arena and the reDRagon member begins making his way out and heading down to the ring.

Allin’s music hits and he makes his way out with a very determined look in his eyes. He takes his eyes off Fish for one second and Fish immediately attacks. That’s how this match gets started.

We see Allin flip over Fish on the floor, running him into the barricade in the process. He rolls back in the ring and then leapfrogs back out, splashing onto Fish on the way down.

Darby continues to use his body as a weapon, as he launches himself onto Fish after building up a head of steam in the ring for a wicked tope suicida.

After a pair of dragon cork-screws to Allin on the floor, we see Fish in a commanding offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break — our final one of the evening.

We return from the break and see Darby hitting a crazy spot that sees him land in a scorpion death-drop on Fish. A fan in the crowd looking dumbfounded at the spot is shown in a close-up shot.

Allin hits a Code Red soon after for another close near fall, as he has the crowd going nuts now while he fires up for a big comeback. He goes for a Coffin Drop onto the floor and connects.

Fish takes over again from there, hitting a crazy german suplex on Allin outside the ring ropes on the hard part of the ring apron. Back in the ring, we see Fish take Allin to the top-rope.

He hits a super falcon arrow off the top but a super close near fall. He goes right into an ankle lock but Allin counters into last supper — 1-2-3.

Winner: Darby Allin

After The Match: Sting Returns!

Allin wins in an excellent match. Fish attacks Allin as soon as the bell rings. He beats Allin down and then Kyle O’Reilly comes out to join him.

The lights in the building go out.

The crowd goes nuts.

When they come back on, Sting is standing there to the shock of everyone in St. Louis. Tony Schiavone does his “It’s Stingggg!!!!” catchphrase and we watch as “The Icon” gains a measure of revenge over O’Reilly, the man who put him on the shelf.