AEW Rampage Results – March 25, 2023

It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship.

Also scheduled for this evening is Ricky Starks calling out Juice Robinson, Brody King vs. Jake Hager, Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, as well as The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, March 25, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/25/2023)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and accompanying cold open video intro plays and then we shoot inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

TNT Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs (C) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone join in on the call as we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. Already in the squared circle are the challenger and the champion for our opening title tilt.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Penta El Zero Miedo come out swinging, trading big shots in the middle of the ring as soon as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Penta start to chop away at the legs of the champ until Hobbs uses his size and strength advantage to manhandle his opponent.

The fans try and rally behind Penta, but Hobbs avoids letting the offensive momentum slip from his grip. Penta tries diving out to Hobbs through the ropes onto the floor, but Hobbs catches him with a big shot on the way out.

Hobbs blasts Penta face-first into the steel ring post and starts stalking his prey. The camera shot switches to show QT Marshall holding Hobbs’ title and watching the champ take it to the challenger with punishing offense on the floor.

Back in the ring, Powerhouse Hobbs continues to take it to Penta until he charges face-first into a big kick from The Lucha Bros member in the corner of the ring. Penta tries building on that stop in momentum for Hobbs, but Hobbs cuts his attempt short and takes back control of the action.

We see Hobbs choking Penta throat-first over the middle ropes right in front of QT Marshall. He lets go and distracts Aubrey Edwards long enough for QT to sneak in and further choke Penta from ringside.

As he continues to work over Penta, we see Hobbs focusing his offensive attack on the back of the high-flyer. With Hobbs still very much in the offensive driver’s seat, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Hobbs whip Penta into the ropes but then duck into a big kick. Penta follows up with a Sling Blade and then hits a back-stabber on the champ out of the corner for a close near fall.

Penta continues taking it to the champ. He knocks him through the ropes and onto the hard part of the ring apron. He heads to the top-rope and leaps off, connecting on Hobbs with a double-stomp on the way down. He goes for the pin attempt, but Hobbs kicks out after the count of two.

QT Marshall tries feeding a chair to Hobbs but Aubrey Edwards catches it. Alex Abrahantes jumps in and grabs the chair. While the ref is distracted, Aron Solo hits the ring but Penta takes him out. He then turns into a big belt shot and Hobbs finishes him off for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rey Fenix Makes Save For Alex Abrahantes

Once the match wraps up, we see Alex Abrahantes nearly get a beat down from Hobbs and Marshall until Rey Fenix runs out from the back to chase them off, making the save for Abrahantes. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Kenny Omega’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite

When we return from the break, we see video highlights from Dynamite of The Young Bucks being attacked at the start of the show, as well as footage of the epic main event between Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo, including the post-match scene involving “Hangman” Adam Page.

From there, we see Omega’s past history with Jeff Cobb and it is announced that “The Cleaner” will put the IWGP U.S. Championship on-the-line against Cobb on next Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson Set For NYC

Now we return inside the Cable Dahmer Arena where “Absolute” Ricky Starks makes his way down to the ring for his scheduled call-out of Juice Robinson.

Starks heads to the ring in street clothes and says he’s done enough talking over the past few weeks. He says he’s here for one reason and doesn’t want to waste any time doing it. With that said, he calls out Juice Robinson.

Robinson comes out and the two jaw back-and-forth on the mic until things begin to turn physical. Robinson runs away and says he’s not fighting Starks tonight in Kansas City or Independence “or wherever the hell we are.” He says they will do battle in New York City.

Backstage With Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh

We see a quick backstage vignette featuring comments from Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Jarrett talks about the AEW International Championship while the group as a whole claim AEW is actively trying to keep them from becoming champions. They vow title gold is coming soon.

Brody King vs. Jake Hager

From there, we head back inside the Cable Dahmer Arena where we head back down to the ring for our next match of the evening. This time it’s the big boys, as Brody King from The House of Black emerges with Julia Hart by his side.

The big man heads to and settles inside the ring. After that, the Jericho Appreciation Society theme hits and out comes the purple-hat-wearing undefeated MMA heavyweight fighter, Jake Hager.

We hear the bell and these two immediately start mixing it up. After starting off well, King finds himself on the defensive with Hager taking it to him. The action spills out to the floor where Hager rams King into anything that isn’t nailed down.

After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Hager still in control. He nearly finishes King off as he goes for a Hager Bomb, but King avoids it. Julia Hart gets bumped in the chaos but King pulls off the victory in the process.

Winner: Brody King

Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Tech N9ne Send Message To Keith Lee

Now we shoot backstage where Shane “Swerve” Strickland is with hip-hop star Tech N9ne. He talks into the camera, delivering a message to his former friend turned bitter rival, Keith Lee. He vows to “Limitless” Lee that things between them aren’t done yet.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

After that, we head back inside the arena where Jade Cargill walks Leila Grey down to the ring, along with “Smart” Mark Sterling. It’s time for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division.

We see Cargill and Sterling hang out at ringside for this one. Taya Valkyrie’s theme hits and out comes the British Columbia native as the commentators talk about her finisher being similar to Cargill’s, but note that Valkyrie has been using it for years.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see Valkyrie start off strong but then some distractions from Cargill and Sterling lead to Grey taking over. This doesn’t last long at all, however, as seconds later Valkyrie hits her finisher for the win.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie Takes Out “Smart” Mark Sterling

Once the match wraps up, we see “Smart” Mark Sterling flipping out after Valkyrie used her finisher despite him sending her a cease-and-desist letter to stop using it because it belongs to his client, TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

He ends up in the ring but Valkyrie snatches him up and hits him with the move as well. Cargill sees this and heads to the back as Valkyrie celebrates in the ring. From there, we head to another commercial break.

The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom

As we settle back in from the break, we hear Excalibur run us through some confirmed matches for multiple upcoming shows and then Mark Henry introduces a video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s main event between The Acclaimed and The Kingdom.

Matt Taven and Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett make their way down to the ring accompanied by Maria Kanellis. As The Kingdom settle in the ring, we see Matt Menard and Angelo Parker join the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

Now the theme for The Acclaimed hits and the crowd goes nuts. Max Caster raps his way to the ring, hitting lines about Bennett being best known as a cuck, saying Maria’s Playboy shoot didn’t even “brick him up,” and a line about the purple-wearing Kingdom boys and purple hearts.

Anthony Bowens finishes with his “scissor me, daddy!” line and the fans break out in a singing chant of “Oh scissor me, daddy!” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Bennett and Caster kick things off for their respective teams. Straight out of the gate we see a distraction by Maria lead to Bennett getting an early jump on Caster. He tags in Taven who delivers some more offense and then “The Prodigy” tags right back in.

The two deliver some double-team action to Caster but then Caster blind-tags Bowens in and the offensive momentum shifts into the favor of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

The Acclaimed hit some double-team spots and then do the “scissor” handshake gesture in the center of the ring for a big pop from the fans in Independence, MO. After that, we shift to a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, we see all hell break loose, with Billy Gunn getting involved, Top Flight coming out and bringing Maria Kanellis to the back and then The Acclaimed taking over and riding this one into the finish, which sees Bowens hit a big slam and Caster come off the top with the Mic Drop for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see the J.A.S. duo of Menard and Parker applauding at the commentary desk. In the ring, Gunn jokes around with a glittery boot and then he, Caster and Bowens do the “scissor me daddy!” handshake routine to end the show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Acclaimed