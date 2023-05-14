AEW Rampage Results – May 13, 2023

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian, Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay, Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds, The Gunns will speak, plus appearances by Saraya, Ruby Soho, Ethan Page and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, May 13, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10:00-11:00pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/13/2023)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to get things started for this week’s special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. We then shoot inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian

We shoot inside the ring where we see the trio of The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian ready for our opening contest. The familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out comes Max Caster freestyle rapping alongside Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Bowens and Sabian kick things off for their respective teams. Caster and Blade tag in for their respective teams after Bowens jumps off to a good start. Bowens and Caster hit the scissor leg drop off the top spot and then do the scissor-handshake for a big pop.

Bowens goes for a big super kick on Butcher, who tags in for his side, but the big man catches it and starts putting the boots to him, shifting the offensive momentum to his team’s side. Sabian gets in a cheap shot from the ring apron for good measure and then Butcher, Blade and Sabian mock Bowens and Caster with the scissor handshake.

The Blade starts to take it to Bowens after a pair of tags and the action resumes in the ring with the heel trio in a firm control of the offense as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Blade beating down Bowens as the fans break out in a “We Want Daddy!” chant. “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn finally does tag in and after taking the hot tag, fires up for a big offensive comeback for The Acclaimed trio.

Sabian and Blade end up double teaming him and knocking him out of the ring, but then Caster hits a missile drop kick off the top. Gunn hits a Fame-Asser for a follow-up pin attempt, which is broken up to keep this one alive.

Caster tags in and after an Arrival from Bowens, we see Caster hit the Mic Drop off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

QTV

We shoot to the latest QTV segment where the guys boast AEW selling over 60,000 tickets for ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. One of the guys says he heard they only seat 8,000.

They ask if anyone has heard from the champ and then we shoot to Powerhouse Hobbs, who is reading from The Book of Hobbs. He says everyone has a story, it doesn’t matter how many pages their story has, all it matters is who is holding the pen. We shoot to another commercial break after this.

Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

When we return from the break, we hear Toni Storm’s theme hits and out comes the women’s wrestling star accompanied by her fellow members of The Outcasts, Saraya and Ruby Soho.

Already in the ring is Storm’s opponent, Allysin Kay. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Storm immediately charges and tears into Kay. She turns and taunts the crowd, which allows Kay back into the action.

Kay beats down Storm in the corner of the ring and then proceeds to “stomp a mud-hole in her ass and walk it dry,” ala “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in his prime. We see some cheap heel antics from Saraya and Ruby Soho at ringside, which allows Storm back into the offensive driver’s seat.

Storm throws Kay out to the floor and distracts the ref while Saraya and Ruby Soho get in a bunch of cheap shots at ringside. Storm goes out after her and follows up with some additional punishment on the floor, including ramming her into the steel ring post.

Toni again tries throwing her to the wolves at ringside while distracting the ref, but this time Kay beats down Saraya and Soho and then heads back in and starts taking it to Storm. She hits a big lariat for a close near fall attempt.

We see Storm hit a DDT but then Kay takes back over. Soho distracts the ref while Saraya sneaks a distraction to Kay, allowing Storm to take out Kay. She hits a German suplex and then hits a hip attack in the corner before her Storm Zero finishes things off for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

The Gunns Approached By “All Ego” Ethan Page

We shoot backstage and we hear The Gunns — Austin and Colten Gunn — complain about losing their AEW Tag-Team titles and never getting a rematch. Up walks Ethan Page who talks about having a problem and needing help. They walk off to talk about it.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti

Now we head back inside the Little Caesars Arena where Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring. As he does, we see highlights from his attack of Orange Cassidy on this week’s Dynamite.

The theme for Action Andretti hits and out he comes with Darius Martin. The two head to the ring together where Andretti will go one-on-one against Fletcher from Aussie Open. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Fletcher jumps off into the early offensive lead and starts taunting Andretti. Action Andretti fires up for a comeback and hits a cool springboard off the bottom rope to a turning splash for a near fall.

From there, Fletcher takes back over and connects with a huge kick to Andretti that knocks him off the apron and out to the floor at ringside. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Fletcher still in control of things until Andretti knocks him out to the floor and then hits a big dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Andretti continues firing up until Fletcher cuts him off and hits a big kick in the corner.

Fletcher hits a big brain buster after that and goes for the cover, however Andretti manages to kick out after the count of two. Andretti hits a big super-plex off the top and then a springboard 450 for another close near fall. Fletcher ends up hitting a turning spiked pile driver for the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Looking Back At Steel Cage Main Event On Dynamite

We see an extended video package looking back at the violent carnage that was the Steel Cage main event between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, as well as Don Callis turning on Omega at the end of the match.

The Gunns Confront The Hardy Boys

Now we return in the arena where we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He introduces his guests at this time, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. As the three head to the ring, we see footage of last week’s The Firm Deletion at The Hardy Compound main event.

The guys talk about their win and then move on to talk about how they want to finally get back to business now that Jeff Hardy is back, and he and Matt Hardy can focus on ending their careers on a high note by winning the AEW Tag-Team Championships for the first time.

“NOPE!” we hear, and out comes The Gunns. Austin and Colten Gunn come to the ring and talk about how they just spoke with Ethan Page and he still wants to beat all their asses. They say so do they.

The Gunns talk about wanting a fight against The Hardy Boys. Matt says if Ethan Page’s contract is on the line, it’s a deal. The Gunns tell him that it is. They agree to the match. The Gunns claim they’re the best brother duo in AEW. Hardy vows to “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE! The Ass Boys!”

Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

After The Hardys and The Gunns segment wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we get ready for our main event of the evening as Mark Henry does his usual pre-main event split-screen interview with the competitors involved in the final match of the evening.

The Mogul Embassy talks about expanding and then The Dark Order jokes about expanding into The Dark Order. Mark Henry declares it has been enough talk and tells us it’s time for the main event.

Excalibur runs down the info for tickets and hypes the main event for AEW Double or Nothing and then we shoot back inside the arena where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces Alex Reynolds and John Silver from The Dark Order.

From there, they settle in the ring and then their opponents from The Mogul Embassy — Shane “Swerve” Strickland and “The Machine” Brian Cage make their way out and head to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening.

Following some early back-and-forth action, we see John Silver, a.k.a. Johnny Hungy, tag in, and Brian Cage tag in for his side. The two engage in a muscle show-down, posing in front of each other and the crowd before “The Machine” has enough and starts tearing into the much smaller Silver.

Silver ends up firing up and taking out Cage briefly, stopping to pose with a double biceps for the crowd after doing so. The Mogul Embassy get in some cheap double-team action to shift the offensive momentum in their favor and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues.

When we return, we see Cage dominating Silver until he finally makes the much-needed tag to Alex Reynolds. Reynolds fires up and helps The Dark Order take over but then Prince Nana helps with a distraction for The Moguel Embassy. This leads to Cage and Swerve taking over.

Reynolds nearly steals it with a roll up but then Cage hits a big pop up power bomb and hoists him into the fireman’s carry position for a double cutter with Swerve. He goes for the cover, but somehow he kicks out.

Cage goes for a Drill Claw but Silver comes in. Swerve takes him out but Reynolds takes Swerve out. Reynolds then turns into Cage who hits a big lariat and a Drill Claw for the pin fall victory. After the match, The Mogul Embassy teams up and beats down The Dark Order.

The theme for Keith Lee hits and out comes The Naturally Limitless tag-team. Lee and Dustin Rhodes hit the ring with weapons and run off The Moguel Embassy. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage