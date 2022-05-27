AEW Rampage Results – May 27, 2022

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal

Some nice back and forth wrestling early on. Sydal nailed a flying mare on Danielson, who smiled at it. William Regal was on commentary. Bryan took Sydal down to the mat and locked in a full nelson, then elevated him into an over the knee backbreaker. Danielson took him to the mat and drilled him with elbow strikes to the face and head. Sydal leapfrogged Bryan and nailed a leg lariat, then a standing moonsault for a two count as they went to commercial.

During the commercial, Bryan (who the crowd was behind big-time) battered Sydal and draped him across the top rope. Bryan went to the top and drilled him with a flying knee to the back of the head with Sydal snapping down into the ring. They returned from commercial with Bryan in control. Sydal landed on his feet out of a snapmare and drilled Bryan with a big knee strike to the face.

Bryan came back with a series of forearms. Sydal fired back with chops and kicks. Sydal went for another leg lariat but was caught. Bryan elevated him but Sydal caught him with a rana for a two count.

Sydal nailed a kick to the back of the head, scoring a two count. They battled to the top where Sydal send Bryan to the mat and sailed off, seeking to his a Meteora but Bryan caught him and turned it into a single-leg Boston Crab, then transitioned into another submission. He locked in a knee bar with a heel hook but Sydal snatched the ropes to force the break.

Bryan began drilling him with hard kicks to the chest over and over. They battered each other with forearms and uppercuts. Sydal went for a backslide but Danielson escaped and nailed the Psycho Knee then drilled him with a series of elbows to the side of the face. Bryan locked in a triangle submission and scored the submission.

Your winner, Bryan Danielson!

They aired a video package on Hook and Danhausen.

The Hardy Boyz’s music hit but it was Nick and Matt Jackson mocking The Hardys. They even brought out Gangrel, who mentored the Hardys in WWE.

The Young Bucks vs. Jon Cruz & Taylor Rust

Nick Jackson controlled Cruz, emulating Jeff Hardy’s mannerisms and moves. The Bucks controlled until Cruz finally tagged out to Taylor. Rust showed some nice offensive maneuevers until being caught with a double superkick. Cruz tagged back in but he was superkicked in the mush as well. Matt nailed a Twist of Fate and Nick hit a swanton.

Your winners, The Young Bucks!

The Bucks turned on Gangrel after the match with the idea that they were attacking The Hardys’ old mentor. Matt and Jeff came out to make the save. The Bucks escaped, leaving Brandon Cutler to be wiped out.

Gangrel thanked the Hardys and embraced them.

Darby Allin challenged Kyle O’Reilly to fight him at Double or Nothing and if he didn’t accept, Darby would interfere in all the Undisputed Elite matches at the PPV .

Dante Martin vs. Max Caster with Anthony Bowens and the Gunn Club.

Dante Martine hit a springboard dive to the outside but Billy Gunn grabbed Dante and slammed him into the apron before tossing him into the ring steps before the bell.

Referee Aubrey Edwards tossed everyone out from ringside. Martin rolled up Caster for a two count.

Caster kept working over Martin, who kept kicking up as they went to commercial. Caster controlled him and worked over the shoulder with a abominal stretch variation. When they returned, Martin used his agility to turn the tide of the battle and charged Caster. Caster sent him up and over. Martin hit a bodypress for a two count. Martin hit a double jump springboard moonsault and scored the pin.

Your winner, Dante Martin!

They aired a video piece on the Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals.

They went to Dan Lambert in the ring presenting Scorpio Sky with a new TNT Championship belt. Sammy Guevara, Kazarain and Tay Conti, on the video screen, showed they were at American Top Team HQ. They shattered one of the trophy cases and stole several championship belts. Lambert, Ethan Page and Sky were stunned. Sky said this has gone on way too long. They challenged them to a mixed trios match against Sky, Page and Paige VanZant. If they lose, Kazarian and Sammy can never challenge for the TNT title ever again. The match will be this Sunday.

Mark Henry interviewed the main eventers. It was the best talking we’ve seen out of Kris Statlander thus far in AEW.

They showed highlights of the CM Punk vs. Adam Page faceoff from Wednesday.

Our announcers ran down the AEW PPV lineup.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander

They had a feeling out process early. Statlander showed some nice action and controlled things as they went to commercial. She held up Ruby for a LOOOOONG time before nailing her with a delayed vertical suplex. Ruby made a comeback and they battled back and forth with strikes and punches. Statlander caught her with a powerslam for a two count. They battled in the corner. Statlander climbed the buckles with Ruby on her shoulders. Ruby nailed a top rope rana but was then caught with a Statlander powerbomb.

Statlander charged but missed in the corner. She sold that she hurt her shoulder. She went for a military press slam but her shoulder gave way. Ruby nailed a big kick but Kris was knocked out of the ring. They battled on the floor. Ruby went to the top and nailed a twisting divorce court. Ruby locked on a Kimura. Stalander made it to the ropes.

Ruby went for a Poisonrana but was caught and flipped into the buckles. Statlander nailed a big German suplex. Soho kicked up at the last second.

Statlander nailed a big lariat and went for the Spider Crab but Soho kicked her way free. Soho attacked the knee and used a pinfall takedown to score the pin.

Your winner, advancing in the tournament, Ruby Soho!

Dr. Britt Baker DMD came out but Ruby took the mic and said no one wants to hear her after two years. The crowd booed Soho. She said she hears them and gets it. She’s a fan and a friend of Kris Statlander and she fought to beat her. She hates Britt and she’s going to hurt her. She’s giving Britt the receipt she deserved at Double or Nothing.

