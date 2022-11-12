AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.

Also scheduled is Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Renee Paquette will talk with Claudio Castagnoli, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage will speak and more.

Finally, AEW has also announced that “Self-Proclaimed TBS Women’s Champion” Nyla Rose has issued an “Open Challenge for her Title” on tonight’s Rampage, and that the originally scheduled Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer match in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament has been pushed to next week due to Archer’s attack on Starks at Dynamite this past Wednesday night.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. on Friday, November 11, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/11/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying opening video.

From there, we shoot inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. where the AEW Rampage commentary team welcomes us to the show.

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Christian Cage Talk

We head to the ring for our opening action. Kicking things off on this week’s show will be the three-way discussion involving former best friends Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, as well as the former manager of the Jurassic Express duo — Christian Cage.

The three men make their way to the ring and Christian Cage starts taking shots at Jungle Boy, bringing up his losing record against both himself and Luchasaurus inside the squared circle in AEW.

Jungle Boy then speaks, questioning if all of this between them has really been about him costing him one match. He says they have ruined his life, all of his friendships and other issues over the past few years. He says he’ll never get those three years of his life back.

Finally, he goes on to make it clear that he wants to step inside the ring one more time with Luchasaurus in a steel cage match at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Christian Cage reacts and starts getting personal with the insults, pushing and prodding Jungle Boy with insults and comments about his father and how all he got from him was his Hollywood good looks.

Eventually Jungle Boy hears enough and lunges at Christian Cage, only to be beat down and left laying by Luchasaurus. That’s how our opening segment on this week’s show wraps up.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin

After a quick backstage segment with the Death Triangle group, which shows more potential issues with PAC and the other guys, we shoot back to the ring for our opening contest.

Kicking things off in our first match of the evening this week on Rampage is another first-round match in the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, as “The Machine” Brian Cage goes one-on-one against Dante Martin.

After both guys make their respective ring entrances, we hear the bell sound to get this one off-and-running. We see “The Machine” dominating the offense with relative ease in the early goings of this one.

Just as Martin appeared to gain some momentum, knocking Cage out to the floor, he winds up diving into the waiting, massive arms of Cage, who catches him and powerslams him down on the floor just as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Martin fighting from underneath and finally building some offensive momentum. He eventually shifts things into his favor, even hitting a wild high spot from the ring to the floor.

However a Weapon X from Cage ends up securing the pin fall victory, sending “The Machine” to the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage

Lee Johnson Wants Any Champion In AEW, Hook Appears Willing

After a quick backstage segment where Stokely Hathaway talks about how Lee Johnson wants any champion in AEW and FTW Champion Hook walks up, says nothing and leaves, we head to a commercial break.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament

RUSH vs. Bandido

When we return from the break, we see a vignette again hyping the return of Malakai Black and The House of Black. We then shoot back inside Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. where we prepare for our second first-round match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Out to the ring first is RUSH. Jim Ross sings his praises as he walks to the ring, claiming he could be a star in any era of the wrestling business. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for Bandido plays and out comes the masked fan-favorite who tore the house down with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in their title tilt in AEW. Bandido ends up getting savagely attacked by RUSH before the bell even sounds, so much so that the referee has to check on Bandido to see if he’s even still able to compete in the match.

Finally the referee determines with Bandido’s insistence that he can, and although he’s still very much worse for the wears, he enters the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

RUSH picks up where he left off with his pre-match beatdown of Bandido, dominating the offense with ease for the first couple of minutes. From there, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this tourney tilt continues.

As we return from the break, we see some exciting back-and-forth action from these two, as Bandido starts to fight from underneath back into competitive form.

He hits some wild high spots that pops the fans in Boston and then as RUSH was nearly ready to steal the win, out comes John Silver from The Dark Order.

Silver goes on to provide the much-needed assist for Bandido, who grabs victory from the jaws of defeat at the last second. With the win, Bandido advances in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido

Jake Hager Interrupts Renee Paquette’s Interview With Claudio Castagnoli

Now we shoot to the interview zone backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli.

Jake Hager interrupts the interview with Castagnoli and they face-off. Hager wanted to see Castagnoli be more like his old self, more of a sports entertainer, in what seems like an attempt to recruit him for The Jericho Appreciation Society.

As he gets ready to leave, Hager, without anyone acknowledging it, he closes by saying defiantly, “I like this hat!” pointing to his purple hat.

“Self-Proclaimed TBS Women’s Champion” Open Challenge

Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparks

We return inside Agganis Arena where Nyla Rose makes her way down to the ring with the stolen TBS Women’s Championship and is ready to “defend her title,” which is still owned by the undefeated champion Jade Cargill, in an open challenge.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Kayla Sparks. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see Rose easily and without any effort, dominate Sparks en route to an unbelievably one-sided affair that didn’t last long at all.

Afterwards, Jade Cargill hit the ring and brawls until Rose escapes and retreats to the back to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Nyla Rose

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Lee Johnson

Now we shoot to Mark Henry’s weekly pre-main event, split-screen interview with the competitors involved in the headline bout of the evening on AEW Rampage.

Henry does his intro and then Lee Johnson and Stokely Hathaway talk and Orange Cassidy once again does Henry’s, “Well I guess it’s been enough talk, it’s time for tonight’s main event of the evening!” catchphrase to end the segment.

After the commentators run down new matches for next week’s AEW programming and the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view, we head back inside Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. where The Firm’s own Lee Johnson makes his way down to the ring.

Accompanying Lee Johnson to the ring is The Firm’s leader, Stokely Hathaway. The challenger for this championship main event settles inside the squared-circle and his music dies down.

Now the catchy entrance tune for the “Freshly Squeezed” one plays and out comes AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for his latest defense of the title.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening on this week’s AEW Rampage show. We see some decent back-and-forth action form these two.

When Nick Comoroto gets involved and manhandles Cassidy at ringside, however, Johnson starts to enjoy a comfortable offensive lead. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this title match main event continues.

We settle back in from the break and we see Cassidy start to fire up for a big offensive comeback after avoiding being put away with a Blue Thunder Bomb from Johnson.

Cassidy takes over from there, as he hits some wild dives from the ring to the floor. As Comoroto tries to interfere again, out comes The Best Friends to take him out.

Afterwards, the camera shot returns to the ring where we see Cassidy hit his Beach Break in the center of the ring for the pin fall victory. With the win, Orange Cassidy retains his AEW All-Atlantic Championship. This marks the 75th win in AEW for Cassidy.

Once the match wrapped up, we see Cole Karter try and get a sneak shot in on Cassidy, only for Cassidy and The Best Friends to trap him in a Best Friends “give the people what they want” hug.

They hit a three-man spot on him to leave him laying. That’s how this week’s edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy