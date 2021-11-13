AEW Rampage Results – November 12, 2021

This week’s show kicks off with the regular signature opening video and then we shoot inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. where the commentary team welcomes us to tonight’s show as the camera pans the venue and the crowd goes wild.

Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

We then hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Jurassic Express and out comes Jungle Boy for tonight’s opening contest. As he makes his way to the ring we see highlights of the recent alliance established between Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks.

As soon as Jungle Boy hits the ring, he and Fish go at it as he spears Fish down and starts unloading on him with punches. The action quickly spills out of the ring where Fish starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead. He brings Jungle Boy back into the ring and goes back to work on him.

Jungle Boy grabs the hand of Fish and walks the top rope down into an arm drag. He drop kicks him upon returning to the feet and then blasts him with chops in the corner of the ring. Fish and Jungle Boy end up on the outside of the ropes on the ring apron and Fish is looking for a back suplex into the guard rail.

The Jurassic Express member breaks free but Fish ends up pounding him in the lower back and bringing him out to the floor where he rams him shoulder-first into the steel barricade. He goes to do the same into the steel ring post but instead Jungle Boy reverses him and slams him into the post.

Fish ends up getting Jungle Boy’s arm and yanking him into the post. We head into a mid-match break as Fish stomps on Jungle Boy on the floor. When we return from the break, we see Fish still in control of the action. He ends up dumping Jungle Boy on his head and it looks like Jungle Boy is out, however moments later he gets him in the snare trap and Fish goes out.

Winner: Jungle Boy

After The Match: Adam Cole Attacks — Bay-Bay!

Once the match wraps up, Adam Cole sprints down to the ring and along with Fish, beats down Jungle Boy. Fish and Cole hug and then Cole goes out to get two steel chairs to pay him back for the conchairto attack he took from Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

Out comes Christian Cage and Luchasaurus to run them off before they can do anything further. Christian hits his finisher on Fish and leaves him laying. He and Jurassic Express stare down The Super Kliq as they retreat to the back.

“Hangman” Adam Page Apologizes To Young Bucks, Says They’re Even Now

We hear from Miro and Bryan Danielson about their tourney finals match as we head into the break. When we return from the break, we see The Super Kliq standing backstage. The Young Bucks tell Adam Cole to sell the PPV tomorrow night. He begins doing exactly that and up walks “Hangman” Adam Page.

He tells The Young Bucks there’s something he’s needed to say for a while. He says he’s sorry and says he was an ass for a long time. He runs down some of their history and says the way he sees it, they are even now. He says on Saturday if they so much as lay a hand on him, he swears to God he will ruin them. The crowd cheers and Page walks off.

Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett

We shoot back inside the Target Center and Jade Cargill’s theme hits. Out she comes with Mark Sterling as the commentators reference it being the one-year anniversary of her signing with AEW. She settles into the ring, where Santana Garrett is already waiting.

The camera catches a shot of an anniversary cake sitting at ringside for Cargill. We also see Cargill’s next opponent in the TBS Women’s Championship, Red Velvet, sitting ringside for this match.

Bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second of three scheduled matches here this evening. Cargill jumps into an early offensive lead. She beats down Garrett and dumps her on the floor. She then walks over and gets in Velvet’s face. She slams Garrett right in Velvet’s lap. Velvet no-sells it and then gets up and gets in Cargill’s face.

Cargill grabs Santana and brings her back in the ring. Garrett tries fighting back but Cargill beats her down and then catches her off a cartwheel into the corner attempt right into her finisher. She picks up the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill

After The Match: Velvet & Cargill Brawl!

Once the match wraps up, we see Red Velvet hop the guard rail and slam the anniversary cake into the face of Mark Sterling. She and Cargill then get into a wild brawl that several officials break up multiple times. The commentators then shoot to a CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston video package promoting their match at Full Gear.

Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari

When we return from the break, the theme for Dante Martin hits and out he comes to a thunderous hometown reaction in Minneapolis. We see highlights of his match on Dynamite this week as Martin settles into the ring.

His opponent, also from Minneapolis, Ariya Daivari, is then introduced, as he is already standing in the ring. The commentary team shows Hook and Hobbs standing behind them for this match.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running as the crowd begins making a ton of noise for both of their hometown boys. Before they even do much of anything, we hear a loud “this is awesome!” chant break out. Martin is dominating things early on, taking it to Daivari as the crowd continues to make a ton of noise.

Daivari ends up tripping Martin up on the top-rope and Martin crashes down face first into the turnbuckle. This allows Daivari to take over and control the action for a bit. Daivari gets in a couple of near falls but Martin keeps this one alive.

The commentators get off focus a bit and then return their attention to the action in the ring as Martin tries firing up for a comeback, which Daivari ends up cutting short before resuming control of the action. He hits his trademark top-rope frogsplash for a close near fall but again Martin kicks out to keep this match going.

We hear another loud “this is awesome!” chant break out as Martin once again begins firing up for another comeback. He hits a bottom rope leap to avoid Daivari’s onslaught and then sends him to the floor where he follows him out with a big splash. The fans respond with a “holy sh*t” chant and then Martin hits his double-jump moonsault finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dante Martin

Dante Martin Receives An Offer From Team Taz

Once the match wraps up, Taz tells Ricky Starks to tell Dante Martin what time it is. Hook and Hobbs head down to the ring with “the paperwork” that Taz keeps referencing on commentary. Meanwhile Ricky Starks tells Martin why he should join them and sign the papers.

Mark Henry’s Split-Screen Pre-Main Event Interview

After the commentators run down the lineup for the Full Gear pay-per-view and some other upcoming matches, we shoot to Mark Henry, who is ready for his pre-main event split-screen interview with the competitors involved in tonight’s main event of the evening.

On that note, we hear from Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy. The two talk about their Lumberjack match coming up on the other side of the break. Cassidy keeps telling Hardy that after their match tonight, it’s over between them for good. Hardy doesn’t seem to follow. We head to a commercial break.

Lumberjack Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy

When we return from the break, we see a wide variety of AEW stars at ringside serving as Lumberjacks for this, our main event of this week’s Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage on TNT.

Already in the ring is Matt Hardy, who is introduced by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts. Roberts then brings out Orange Cassidy, who comes out accompanied by The Best Friends, dressed up as actual lumberjacks.

Cassidy heads down to the ring and the commentators then point out how “Big Money” Matt lined the pockets of many of the lumberjacks to ensure an advantage in this match up. Cassidy rolls into the ring and looks as cool as a cucumber as always.

It’s main event time! Hardy yells out an offer of $20,000 to anyone who can take out Orange Cassidy. He yells for them to get him. As the lumberjacks brawl among themselves on the floor, Cassidy and Hardy stare each other down in the ring. Cassidy takes off the sunglasses and then goes to work in berzerker mode on Hardy in the corner of the ring.

Chris Jericho points out on commentary that the Hardy lumberjacks have beaten down those who side with Cassidy, noting he is now all alone. With the action back in the ring, we see Hardy shift the offensive momentum into his favor. Cassidy gets attacked on the floor by the biased lumberjacks as Hardy celebrates in arrogant fashion alone in the ring.

The Blade rolls Cassidy back into the ring where Hardy is waiting for him. Hardy begins elbowing Cassidy and then hits a neckbreaker. Hardy hits a pair of leg drops to Cassidy and goes for the cover, however Cassidy kicks out before the count of three to keep this one alive.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as Hardy continues to dominate the action. When we return from the break, we see Hardy still controlling the action as he throws Cassidy out to the wolves again. The biased lumberjacks beat down Cassidy in gangstyle fashion as Hardy watches on from the ring. Eventually Cassidy’s Best Friends hit a diving splash to take out all of them.

Cassidy hits the ring and runs and dives to the other side of the ring to take out the rest of the lumberjacks. He heads back in the ring and throws Hardy threw the ropes, taking out some more. He then gets rocket launched by the Best Friends onto everyone on the floor. Cassidy sells the ribs and then rolls Hardy back into the ring as we see a replay of the aforementioned spot.

Back in the ring, Cassidy heads to the top-rope to finish Hardy off. Hardy tries rolling out to the floor to avoid it but the Best Friends roll him back in. Cassidy hits a splash offf the top and we see Hardy clutching his nose on the way up. Cassidy comes over to him and Hardy hits his Side Effect out of nowhere for a near fall.

Hardy waits for Cassidy to get up but Cassidy avoids his attempt and hits a tornado DDT to shift the momentum back into his favor. The commentators plug Countdown To Full Gear coming up after this one wraps up. Isiah Kassidy pushes Cassidy off the top and The Blade and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring to take out Cassidy. The Best Friends end up hitting the ring to even up the odds and then Cassidy reverses Hardy into a Beach Break on a chair. He kips up and plays to the crowd before hitting an Orange Punch on a bunch of lumberjacks who enter the mix.

The Bunny comes behind Cassidy but Kris Statlander spears her. The Blade hits Cassidy with brass knucks behind the ref’s back and Hardy steals the win. Blade re-enters the ring to celebrate with Hardy after the match as Excalibur explains how it wrapped up. After the match, Hardy puts Cassidy in the leech while The Blade, The Bunny and some of Hardy’s other cronies beat down Cassidy and the Best Friends. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Matt Hardy

Credit: Matt Boone