AEW Rampage Results – November 18, 2022

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Scheduled for AEW Rampage tonight is Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in an AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament match, Athena vs. Madison Rayne in women’s action, HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Championship, as well as Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 18, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/18/2022)

And we’re off-and-running, as the final show before Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view is now on-the-air on TNT.

We shoot live inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the site of tomorrow night’s PPV. The commentators welcome us to the show and then we shoot to the backstage area.

AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament

Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

When the cameras catch up with the commotion backstage, we see Ricky Starks is returning the favor to “The Murderhawk Monster,” as he is attacking Lance Archer backstage before their scheduled AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament showdown.

“Absolute” beats down Archer all over the locker room area for a minute or so, but then Archer starts to take over and punishes the former FTW Champion. The two brawl their way out to the arena and eventually make it down to the ring.

Once they enter the squared circle, the bell sounds to officially start this match, which as noted, will see the winner advance in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. After some back-and-forth action, we see “The Murderhawk Monster” settle into a comfortable offensive lead.

In the end, however, Starks manages to pick up the “W.” With the win, the former Team Taz member moves on in the tournament designed to determine the next challenger for whomever emerges from the Jon Moxley vs. MJF title tilt at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night.

Once the match wraps up, we see “The Machine” Brian Cage emerge from the backstage area with Stokely Hathaway standing by his side. He stays at the top of the entrance ramp and stares down Starks as the commentators inform us that Cage vs. Starks will take place in a tourney semifinal tomorrow night prior to the start of the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view.

While distracted at Cage at the top of the ramp, we see Archer recover and attack Starks from behind. He connects with his finisher on the steel ring steps and leaves “Absolute” laying to end the post-match scene.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Talk ROH Title Match At AEW Full Gear

We shoot to a quick backstage segment from “earlier today” with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. “The Ocho” Chris Jericho brings up the four-way showdown for his Ring Of Honor World Championship at Full Gear.

Jericho vows that when all is said-and-done tomorrow night, the ROH title will still be in the Jericho Appreciation Society and will still be around his waist. When Jericho moves out of the camera shot, Guevara says, “we’ll see about that.”

FTW Championship

Lee Moriarty vs. HOOK (C)

Now we return inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. where Lee Moriarty of The Firm makes his way out and heads to the ring accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. Moriarty settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Action Bronson plays as the reigning, defending FTW Champion HOOK makes his way out and heads to the ring to make the next defense of his FTW title.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this championship clash. We see HOOK dominating the action over Moriarty. After this continues for a minute or two, we see the green-haired Moriarty start to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this FTW Championship showdown between HOOK and Lee Moriarty continues here on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage.

As we return from the break, we see Moriarty continuing to control the action. He even gets in a dangerous-looking submission on the champion. Moriarty cranks back on the sub attempt and things look bad for HOOK momentarily.

However, HOOK ends up surviving, countering and applying his own Red Rum submission finisher on The Firm member. He squeezes with all he’s got and Moriarty taps out. With the win, HOOK retains his FTW Championship.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

Athena vs. Madison Rayne

We shoot to a quick backstage interview segment where we see John Silver of The Dark Order going face-to-face with RUSH, accompanied by Jose The Assistant. The two end up setting up a match for next week’s show.

As we return inside the arena, we see Madison Rayne is already in the ring and ready for action in our next match of the evening here on AEW Rampage.

The theme for “The Fallen Goddess” plays and out comes Athena. She settles in the ring and then blasts Rayne with a cheap shot, taking her out with a big dropkick. The bell sounds soon after this and we’re off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening.

Early on we see Athena controlling the action. The match spills out to the floor at ringside where Rayne runs and dives, but is caught by Athena. “The Fallen Goddess” has Rayne held by the legs and she slams her face and body into the ringside barricade.

Back in the ring, the match continues with Athena now in a comfortable offensive lead. Things build to the finish, which sees Athena pick up the victory. Afterwards, “The Fallen Goddess” continues to show off her mean streak, attacking Rayne and leaving her laying. She also attacks the referee and leaves her laying as well.

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez ends up making her way out and heading to the ring. Martinez and Athena have a stare down but when the ROH Women’s Champion takes one step closer, we see “The Fallen Goddess” back off and exit the ring. She heads to the back to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Athena

Another Match Set For AEW Full Gear 2022

We shoot backstage and we see Renee Paquette standing by with her guests at this time.

The Best Friends and Danhausen are announced for a big six-man tag-team contest against The Factory at tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 special event from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita

It’s almost main event time here on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage, but first, it’s time for the weekly pre-main event split-screen interview hosted by Mark Henry.

“The World’s Strongest Man” talks briefly with the two teams involved in our headline bout of the show here at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the site of Saturday night’s highly-anticipated PPV event.

We hear briefly from “The Mad King” and Ortiz as well as Japanese legend Jun Akiyama and his tag-team partner, AEW veteran Konosuke Takeshita. After that, Mark Henry has decided that it has, in fact, been enough talking and that it is, indeed, time for our main event of the evening.

Now we shoot back inside the Prudential Center where the theme hits to bring out the first of the two teams involved in our final match of the evening here on AEW Rampage. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are in the ring, as are their opponents, Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our headline tag-team contest here on this week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT. We see some back-and-forth action early on and with Akiyama and Takeshita in the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Kingston and Ortiz now dominating the offense. The commentators inform us that Ortiz made a much-needed tag during the break, and ever since then, he and “The Mad King” have been in the offensive driver’s seat.

We see Kingston and Ortiz tagging in-and-out a couple of times, with both guys taking turns delivering punishment to Takeshita. The commentators point out how despite Kingston calling out the Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, the two have yet to share the ring at any point in this match thus far.

“The Mad King” continues to dominate Takeshita, all-the-while staring over at Akiyama in the opposing team’s corner of the ring. Finally, Akiyama tags in and the two stare each other down as the roof nearly blows off the Prudential Center.

A big exploder suplex on Akiyama nearly gets Kingston the three-count, however the Japanese legend avoids being finished off. Moments later, Akiyama hits an exploder suplex of his own and he makes the cover. 1-2-3. The Japanese duo pick up the victory in our main event of the evening.

The commentators wrap things up and plug “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2022,” coming up next on TNT. That’s how this week’s show goes off-the-air. Thanks for joining us here for our live results coverage of the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Winners: Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita