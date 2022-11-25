AEW Rampage Results – November 25, 2022

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

Friday, November 25, 2022

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/25/2022)

The regular “This is Rampage, baby!” theme plays and then we shoot inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. where it’s time for our opening contest.

ROH Tag-Team Championships

FTR (C) vs. Top Flight

Already in the ring are the competitors for our first match of the evening, which features the ROH Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, as FTR defends against Top Flight.

Dante and Darius Martin do a good job of utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man on Cash Wheeler at all times. Top Flight dominates the offense in the early goings.

We see Dax Harwood get involved but Top Flight still remains in control of the offense, which spills out to the floor at ringside just before we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Dante and Darius Martin hit a wild double-team high spot, with the second Martin nearly crashing and burning himself upon landing.

A slingshot power bomb from Harwood is followed up by a top-rope splash from Wheeler, which shifts the momentum into FTR for the first time in the contest.

We see some more back-and-forth high spots from both teams until we work our way into the finish, which sees Harwood and Wheeler hit their Big Rigg finisher for the pin fall victory. After the match, The Gunn Club stare down the champs.

Winners and STILL ROH Tag-Team Champions: FTR

Claudio Castagnoli Is Regaining ROH Title Or Joining J.A.S.

We see a Powerhouse Hobbs vignette and then we shoot to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme song.

“The Ocho” makes his way out to the ring accompanied by the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society. He gets in the ring and his music fades down. He gets on the mic and boasts being the best ROH World Champion of all-time.

He brings up Claudio Castagnoli decking him at the end of Dynamite this week and says not even he can stop him. He asks who is next. Castagnoli’s theme hits and out he comes.

Castagnoli says he needs a shot at the ROH title. He says he hasn’t been able to sleep since losing to him. Jericho tells him he should maybe focus on the Blackpool Combat Club falling apart around him.

Jericho asks the fans if he should give Castagnoli another shot. He tells him to forget it. Matt Menard gets on the mic and says he’s an excellent pro wrestler but there was a time when he was an excellent sports entertainer. He says he’d make a good addition to the J.A.S.

Finally, Chris Jericho says he will give him another shot at the ROH title but if he loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio accepts. The match is on.

Renee Paquette Talks To Toni Storm

We shoot to a sit-down conversation between Toni Storm and Renee Paquette. She asks Storm about coming up short against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear.

She says Hayter didn’t beat her one-on-one, she needed Rebel and Britt Baker’s help. She says that’s the difference between she and Hayter if Hayter can live with knowing that.

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

We return inside the Wintrust Arena where Darby Allin’s theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by “The Icon” Sting. Already in the ring is his opponent, Anthony Henry.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on AEW Rampage. The commentators talk about these two having a storied history against each other, with Allin being up 3-2 in five matches.

Henry starts to turn up the intensity and takes over on offense after hitting a high spot onto Allin on the floor at ringside just as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Henry kicking Allin as he is hung upside down in the tree of woe in the corner. We see JD Drake in one corner of the ring and he gets involved just after Allin hit a Code Red that shifted the momentum in his favor.

With Henry back in the lead, we see him try and steal the win but Allin hangs on. Meanwhile, Sting takes out JD Drake on the floor at ringside for a big pop.

Allin ends up hitting a scorpion death drop and then as Sting works the crowd up in the background, we see Allin connect with his wild Coffin Drop finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Darby Allin

Athena With A Message For Mercedes Martinez

We shoot to Lexy Nair who is with Athena. She asks for an explanation for her attack on Aubrey Edwards. She excuses Nair and talks into the camera, telling Mercedes Martinez that she’s game whenever she is ready.

Queen Aminata vs. Hikaru Shida

We shoot back inside the arena where Hikaru Shida makes her way out. Already in the ring is her opponent, Queen Aminata. Before the match begins, we see Penelope Ford and The Bunny coming out.

As the bell sounds, Aminata jumps on Shida and gains an early advantage, capitalizing on Shida being distracted by Ford and Bunny coming out.

Shida gets back in control of things and hits a falcon arrow and her kick finisher for the pin fall victory. The commentators question what Ford and Bunny’s business with Shida is as the match wraps up and we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Dax Harwood Shoots His Shot For American Dragon Showdown

Dax Harwood issues a one-on-one challenge to Bryan Danielson for a showdown at next week’s Dynamite. Excalibur confirms the match after the promo.

Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade

We shoot to a pre-main event interview hosted by Mark Henry. Each team of three says their piece and then Henry decides that it has been enough talking and it’s time for tonight’s main event.

After the commentators run down some more upcoming confirmed AEW action we shoot to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts brings out the men scheduled for tonight’s main event.

We’ve got The Dark Order taking on the trio of RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade in AEW Trios action in our main event of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the show.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds come out for their team but 10 is nowhere to be seen yet. It looks like it’s gonna be a three-on-two advantage for the LFI trio.

We see Silver go on an amped up offensive run but he ends up getting taken out by Butcher and RUSH on the floor just as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

Evil Uno and -1 comes out and bring out 10. 10 hits the ring but turns on Reynolds and Silver and aligns with RUSH, The Butcher and the Blade. This helps the heel team pick up the win but that’s not enough, as they continue the beat down long after the match.

Winners: RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade

After The Match: 10 Becomes Preston Vance

We see 10, now no longer 10 but instead simply Preston Vance, beat down Evil Uno and tear his mask off of him. He also puts Reynolds through a table at ringside. He heads up the ramp and tears his mask off and throws it down in front of -1. He smirks as this week’s show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!