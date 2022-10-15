AEW Rampage Results – October 14, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly AEW on TNT program is Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy, Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay A.S. as well as FTR & Shane Spears vs. Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 14, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/14/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and video. From there, we shoot inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ONT. for the start of tonight’s show.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade

We hear the commentators welcome us to the show as fireworks explodes and the camera pans the venue. We settle down at ringside for our opening contest. This will be tag-team action. Already in the ring are the four competitors. On one side we have Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. On the other, The Butcher & The Blade.

The bell sounds and we’re immediately off-and-running. Castagnoli and Butcher end up on the floor while the other two duke it out as well. William Regal is heard on special guest commentary along with the regular crew.

Back in the ring, we see Castagnoli handling things fairly easy until The Butcher enters in and gives The Blade a hand. As the two double-teaming the former ROH Champion, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Castagnoli taking a beating and as he finally nears the chance to make the tag, we see The Butcher and The Blade pull off some clever heel tactics to keep him isolated in the ring.

Butcher and Blade continue to take turns beating down Castagnoli until finally we see him knock Butcher down and keep him down long enough for himself to crawl over and make the tag to a fired up Moxley.

Moxley takes the hot tag and enters the ring where he immediately starts delivering a world of hurt, taking it to both Butcher and Blade by himself as the crowd in Toronto goes wild.

The action continues and builds to a spot in the match where there’s an intense two-on-two stand off between the two teams. As the crowd amps up with energy, the four men start trading shots.

The guys continue throwing stiff soup bones all over the place as the intensity inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum picks up. Finally, we work our way to the finish, which sees Mox and Claudio pick up the win. Great opener.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Renee Paquette Talks To Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee

We shoot backstage and see Shane “Swerve” Strickland with Renee Paquette. Swerve has some fun until Keith Lee enters the scene and warns him about “swerving into the wrong lane” by cheating and doing things that aren’t necessary to win like they always have. The crowd “oohs” and “ahhs” and then we head to a commercial break.

The Dark Order Approached By Jose The Assistant

We shoot backstage again to Renee Paquette standing by with The Dark Order, who talk about blowing their chances at winning the AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships. As they talk, up comes The Assistant who talks about following them around for two months trying to lure one of them to his side. This leads to a match being made against RUSH next week where if RUSH loses, Jose The Assistant must leave him alone for good.

The Full J.A.S. Back Together

Now we head back inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum where “Judas” plays and out comes Chris Jericho and the full Jericho Appreciation Society. They all settle inside the ring as the fans sing the theme as it plays inside the packed house.

They ask the fans if they wanna know what makes one of the members nipples hard. Then they say the family is back together and they do a parody of Terry Funk’s “forever, forever, forever” promo for one of his first retirements (the one featured in Beyond The Mat.)

They then build up the first words by Daniel Garcia, who hasn’t spoken since turning on Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Garcia talks about the fans saying he wants to be a pro wrestler and he almost went that route until he remembered Chris Jericho telling him it’s all about sports entertainers.

He says when Jericho hit him with the title over the head, he was reminded that sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time. He says he’s got a little confession to make. His name is Daniel Garcia and he is a sports entertainer.

The fans boo. Jericho says it was a lesson learned and reminds everyone of his words about beating every ROH Champion that has ever existed. Dalton Castle is introduced and out he comes as the commentators remind us that he is a former ROH Champion.

We hear a loud chant and then he begins talking. Now the fans chant “Goose! Goose!” as he begins speaking again. He says he broke his back winning the ROH title and he’s ready to break Jericho’s back to get it once again. He talks about the energy in the arena filling his veins and asks Jericho if he understands.

Jericho replies, “Alright, Peacock!” He tells him next week he wants a title shot, he’s got it, but warns that he will pull out his feathers one-by-one-by-one. Excalibur reminds us that next week’s Dynamite is on Tuesday as “Judas” by Fozzy plays again to end the segment.

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida Hype Upcoming Match

We shoot to a vignette now where Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida hype up their upcoming battle for the title. The frequent tag-team partners talk about how they will walk out of the ring with the title when the two eventually meet.

Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay A.S.

Now we head back into the arena and the theme for Nyla Rose plays as she makes her way down to the ring with the stolen TBS Women’s Championship. Already in the ring is her opponent for tonight, Anna Jay A.S.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see Rose beat down Anna Jay A.S. for the first few minutes of the match. The momentum shifts to Anna’s side when she moves out of the way as Nyla attempts a running cannonball in the corner. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we return from the break, we see Rose is once again in control of things. Anna starts to fight back and starts to take over once again. After a neck-breaker she attempts a pin attempt, but Rose kicks out after the count of two.

Rose catches Anna coming off the top-rope with a “very vile fair catch” as J.R. puts it, with a hand on the throat. Rose then hits a Nyla Bomb for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Nyla Rose

The Trustbusters Don’t Want Hook

We shoot to a message from members of The Trustbusters, who claim they didn’t want Hook to join and claimed that there was a $50,000 check in the envelope he tore up that he was using to purchase the FTW title.

Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

Now we head back to the ring where “All Ego” Ethan Page is in the ring as is his opponent, Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. The commentators remind us that if Page wins, he gets the contract of Matt Hardy and Private Party, whereas if Isiah wins, he is free from The Firm.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The commentators point out Matt Hardy sweating bullets as he watches on while the action continues in the ring. Kassidy starts to fight back after Page dominates the early action.

We see Stokely Hathaway leading his men to dominate Kassidy, which allows Page to take back over on offense. He hits the Ego’s Edge on him and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, the contracts of Matt Hardy and Private Party belong to The Firm.

Winner: “All Ego” Ethan Page

Trios Match Made For Tuesday Night Dynamite

We shoot to a message from The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. They issue a challenge to Death Triangle. Cassidy speaks up and says he didn’t know Dynamite was on Tuesday, the night the match is scheduled to take place. Best Friends tell him it is and then we head to another commercial break.

Shawn Spears & FTR vs. Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony

We shoot to the usual pre-main event interview with the two teams involved in our headline bout of the evening. We see Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony on one side, while Shawn Spears and FTR is on the other side.

Spears and FTR, referring to themselves as The Pinnacle again, cut off the other trio singing “Ebony and Ivory” and then say their “top guys ….out” line before Mark Henry closes with his usual catchphrase.

The team of “The Perfect 10” Shawn Spears and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) make their way down to the ring. Their opponents now make their way out and out comes “The Machine” Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony.

We hear the bell and this one is off-and-running. Bishop starts things off for his side, while Spears kicks off the match for his team. We hear some chants from the Toronto fans as these two go at it in the early goings.

The action picks up as we build to a spot where Spears leaps to the floor but is caught by two members of the other team. They go to do a double-team move on him, however a member of FTR runs and hits a drop kick to Spears’ back to knock him down on top of the opposition.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues. We see things going the way of Cage and The Gates of Agony until finally Dax Harwood gets the tag.

Harwood takes the hot tag as the commentators give their usual reminder to the viewing audience that the FTR member is one of the most powerful strikers in AEW. Harwood leads an offensive momentum-shift, that’s right, as the trio of FTR and Shawn Spears start to ride the wave to a triple sharpshooter spot.

One of the members of The Gates of Agony hits the ring and spikes Harwood to kill the offensive momentum of The Pinnacle trio and the Toronto fans alike. We see a kick to the leg and a DDT on the floor by Spears as the action continues in the ring.

Bishop nearly finishes things off but Cash breaks it up. A blind-tag leads to a double-team move by FTR. Spears, the legal man in the ring, hits a C4 for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Shawn Spears & FTR

The Kingdom Has Arrived In AEW

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett join Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and the Honor No More trio make their way out to the top of the stage. Maria, who calls herself The First Lady of Professional Wrestling, leads the former ROH duo to the top of the stage.

She claims the titles owned by FTR belonged to them first. She says the company was built off their backs. She wants to introduce everyone to the real top guys — Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. She informs everyone that their name is The Kingdom. FTR, focused on her while she’s talking, is attacked from behind by The Gates of Agony. The Kingdom join them and we see a five-on-three beat down.

Jim Ross tells the viewing audience to do the math. The Kingdom and Gates of Agony continue to beat them down until Samoa Joe’s theme hits and out comes “The Samoan Submission Machine” along with Wardlow. WarJoe make their way out and now, if you’re keeping track of the math, we are at an even numbers game.

The Kingdom and The Gates of Agony head for higher waters, exiting the ring as the babyfaces stand tall to end the show. That’s how this week’s episode goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!