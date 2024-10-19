AEW Rampage Results – October 18, 2024

Featured below are AEW Rampage results for October 18, 2024. The following report comes from Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com.

Mark Briscoe defeated The Butcher (9:55)

This isn’t advertised as an eliminator match or anything like that. Briscoe took Burther out with a somersault plancha, then battered him with chopes against the ring barricade. Back in the ring, Briscoe hit a middle rope dropkick. Briscoe locked in, then hit some redneck kung and this match is playing like a squash for Briscoe. Butcher finally got some offense going with a counter to the Jay Driller and a lariat for a near fall. Butcher hit a release suplex and legdrop for a near fall.

Butcher got some more offense during a split-screen break. After the break, The Butcher locked in a chinlock. Briscoe broke free and hit a running forearm, then countered a half nelson attempt with a gamin giri. After a bit more back and forth, Butcher delivered a jack hammer for a near fall.

Butcher set up Briscoe for a superplex. Briscoe escaped with redneck kung fu, then delivered the Froggie Bow to get the pinfall.

Oh man, what is Butcher even going to do when Rampage is canceled? Maybe we can start a petition to get AEW Dark back on YouTube.

Kyle O’Reilly (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Aaron Solo (4:29)

Since he’s from the Bay Area he tried to endear himself to the local fans with a picture of The Golden Gate bridge on his tights. O’Reilly worked over Solo with body shots, knees and kicks. Solo caught O’Reilly with an exploder suplex for a one count. He tried an overhead armbar. O’Reilly went 50/50 with a jobber who is barely on TV. I hope he doesn’t have a title match with a protected champion on TV anytime soon, cause I can’t believe anyone would buy him as a contender. He caught Solo with a guillotine choke out of nowhere and got him to tap out.

After the match, O’Reilly challenged Kazuchika Okada to a title match on Battle of the Belts 12 tomorrow night. Oh man there have been twelve of those things? That match was made official later in the show.

– Renee Paquette interviewed Jamie Hayter, fresh off of raiding Austin Powers’ closest. Hayter threw out a challenge to Penelope Ford to show up at Collision tomorrow night.

– Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie cut a promo continuing… whatever it is they’re doing. It was another promo with vague mafia undertones, I guess?

– Mariah May joined the commentary team to class things up a bit.

Anna Jay defeated Trish Adora (w/ The Infantry) (7:13 aired)

This is a warm up for Jay, who has a title eliminator match with May tomorrow night on Battle of the Belts. The Infantry disappeared from ringside faster than they did from the tag team scene after they got that “big win” over the House of Black last spring.

May was fantastic on commentary. Jay hit Adora with her butt and delivered a snap suplex. Jay and Adora exchanged forearms, then took Adora down with a shoulder tackle and blew May a kiss. Jay hit a short dropkick and continued to taunt May. “Maybe she learned that on her two week holiday in Japan?”

After a long commercial, Jay hit a flying forearm. May continued killing it on commentary. “Yes, I’m on Battle of the Belts. Also known as ‘Tony Schiavone, trying to get dressed.’” We don’t deserve May’s commentary. Adora delivered a german suplex with a bridge from her knees for a near fall. Adora hit a vertical suplex with a bridge for another near fall. Jay caught Adora with a backstabber, then nailed a gory bomb to get the pinfall. May looked grumpy at the result. Anna Jay really is much improved after her Japan tour.

After the match, May taunted Jay over the house mic. This match actually got me interested in Battle of the Belts!

– Renee Paquette interviewed Harley Cameron about the Saraya, who is “in the capacitation.” Cameron will face Kris Statlander on Collision tomorrow night.

– After the match, a commercial aired plugging upcoming dates and matches for Dynamite and Collision. Then back from break, the Undisputed Kingdom, Shane Taylor Promotions, and the Gates of Agony all cut quick promos plugging the main event of next week’s Rampage, a three way tag match. AEW… advertising matches ahead of time?

Private Party defeated MxM Collection (12:06)

It sounded like the MxM Collection got a big reaction. Rico (who appeared on Zero Hour Saturday night) is “not cosmetically cleared” for tonight, according to Menard.

Mason Madden is huge compared to everyone else in the ring. Private Party did pretty good early on until Quen went to the top rope, and Mansoor pushed him to the floor.

After a break, Madden suplex Quen into a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo with Mansoor for a near fall. Great move. Mansoor locked in a full nelson, but Quen dropped down and cradled Mansoor for a near fall. Quen finally go the hot tag to Zay, who took out Madden with a springing cutter. He took Madden down with a spinning flatliner on the floor, then sprung into the ring and hit Mansoor with a crossbody for two.

Mansoor countered the Silly String with a death valley driver in the corner for a near fall. Mansoor caught Quen with a kick while Mansoor delivered a spinebuster. MxM tried to set up Kassidy for their finisher, but Quen broke it up. Private Party hit the Silly String on Madden. Kassidy hit a “cutter” (I guess they can’t say “Twist of Fate” with the Hardys in TNA) on Mansoor, then hit Mansoor with the Bang For Your Buck and got the pinfall.

After the match, Kassidy promised “on his momma” to win the World Tag Team Titles.