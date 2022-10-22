AEW Rampage Results – October 21, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. for this week’s installment of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 21, 2022. The following report was written as the show aired live on TNT by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/21/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying video. From there, we shoot inside the home of All Elite Wrestling at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The commentators welcome us to the show and then we head straight to the ring for our first of four scheduled matches here on tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Acclaimed (C) vs. Varsity Athletes

Already in the ring are the Varsity Athletes and “Smart” Mark Sterling. The theme for the champs hits and out comes The Acclaimed. Max Caster does his freestyle rhyme and hits some lines about Kanye West and others. As Anthony Bowens goes to do the “Scissor Me, Daddy!” line, he is cut off by Sterling, who brings up the trademark.

“Oh scissor-me, daddy!” chants spread throughout the venue as we see these four collide for a big start to the contest. The heel duo end up taking control of the offense early on. Caster starts to take over but then we see some double-team action from the Varsity Athletes shift the momentum.

As “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese settles into the offensive driver’s seat, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Caster still on the defensive until he finally makes the tag to Bowens.

Bowens takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy. As the commentators sing his praises, Bowen cleans house and starts to get some near fall situations. He ends up eating a running knee that kills his momentum dead in its’ tracks.

The Varsity Athletes hit a double-team spot on Bowens that nearly ends this one, however The Acclaimed member hangs on and keeps this one alive. Bowens fights back into the lead and hits the set-up to the mic drop from Caster, whom he tags in for the finish.

With the win, The Acclaimed retain their titles and per the stipulation of the match, now gets the trademark to the “Scissor Me!” line. As soon as the match ends, however, “Smart” Mark Sterling gets on the mic and claims that he will not be relinquishing the trademark rights to the “Scissor Me!” line. Instead, Bowens hits a big “scissor-me-timbers” top-rope spot that leads to he and Caster getting the paperwork to the phrase after all.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Acclaimed

Tony Schiavone Sits Down With Jade Cargill

We shoot to an earlier today sit-down interview Tony Schiavone hosted with Jade Cargill. He informs us that Penelope Ford is injured and that Cargill has agreed to let Leila Grey of The Baddies fill in and square off against Willow Nightingale in her place.

Cargill tells Schiavone to “cut the sh*t” and claims she saved Rampage and was promised she would get her TBS Women’s Championship back. That’s all she cares about, which she makes clear before standing up and storming off. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Eddie Kingston Intervention Among Friends

We shoot backstage upon returning from the break and we see Ortiz and The Lucha Bros (with Alex Abrahantes) approaching Eddie Kingston and telling him to cool himself and check his emotions so he doesn’t lose another job. In walks PAC who tells him to listen to them because they’re champions.

FTW Championship

Hook (C) vs. Ari Daivari

Now we head back to the ring where Ari Daivari is in the ring when we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson as Hook emerges. The FTW Champion makes his way down to the ring.

Before the bell sounds, Daivari tells Hook maybe he doesn’t have a bank account and possibly prefers straight cash, he gives Hook one last opportunity to take the money and give him the FTW title.

Hook doesn’t let Daivari finish before blasting him and getting this match off-and-running. The bell sounds and we see Hook taking it to Daivari. The Trust Busters’ butler are getting involved at ringside. We see Hook down and in the corner with Daivari recovering and ready to take advantage.

Back in the ring, we see Daivari warn Hook that he should’ve taken the money before Hook begins fighting back and taking it to him. He trips Daivari down and then suplexes him inside-out and nearly finishes him off.

The butler gets on the apron and the distraction allows Daivari to get back on his offensive game. Hook doesn’t let this last for long, however, and takes over. He locks in his Red Rum and makes Daivari tap out. Hook wins and retains his title in another quick outing.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Hook

Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Confront Matt Hardy

We shoot to Lexy Nair backstage with “All Ego” Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway. They are talking when Matt Hardy approaches them asking what he’s doing here tonight. Stokely informs him that he has a match. Hardy asks if it’s tonight.

Stokely says it’s not, because this show is for people who deserve TV time like Page. He then says Hardy will be in a match at AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday. Hardy says he got his script, begins rapping some nonsense and Page and Stokely walk off.

Leila Grey vs. Willow Nightingale

After that, we head back to the ring for our third of four scheduled matches here on Rampage. This one will be a last-minute replacement bout in the women’s singles division.

Making her way to the ring is Leila Grey representing The Baddies and Jade Cargill. Out next is her opponent, Willow Nightingale. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

We see some back-and-forth action in the early goings and then we head to a commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break we see Kiera Hogan getting involved and helping Grey dominate the action.

As we near the end of this one, we see Nightingale overcoming the odds in the numbers game disadvantage she dealt with during this one and she hits her Doctor Bomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale Is Officially #AllElite

Once the match wraps up, Tony Schiavone catches up with Willow Nightingale and informs her and the crowd and viewing audience at home that she is now officially #AllElite after signing an All Elite Wrestling contract.

From there, Jade Cargill’s theme hits. She comes out and joins The Baddies in the ring and sits in a chair. She demands her title back. Nyla Rose appears on the big screen and she ends up showing off the title before revealing she also has Jade’s car. She drives off. Jade attacks some security.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. RUSH vs. Preston Vance

It’s time for our main event after a quick bar room segment with the three competitors involved in the bout, as well as the subsequent Mark Henry pre-main event interview hosted by Mark Henry (and Orange Cassidy).

We head to the ring and all three men make their respective ring entrances. From there, the bell sounds and our three-way championship main event is now officially off-and-running.

Early on we see RUSH dominating the offense, beating down Cassidy and Vance inside and outside the ring. He also gets some help from Jose The Assistant and a yellow cord that is laying outside the ring, which he uses to choke Cassidy and whip both opponents.

Back in the ring, we see some more action before returning to the ringside area where a big spot takes place on the timekeepers table — which doesn’t break. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the main event continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see RUSH run into a spear from Vance. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch but Vance ends up avoiding it and locking in his Full Nelson. As Cassidy fades, he raises his hands up to put them in his pockets.

He gets free soon thereafter and hits a Beach Break for a close near fall that is broken up by interference from Jose The Assistant. Danhausen ends up getting involved too to help out Cassidy. RUSH ends up decking Danhausen. The fans boo loudly on that one. RUSH hits a big belly to back suplex on Cassidy, launching him into the corner.

Vance gets involved from behind, taking RUSH out and connecting with a big spinebuster. Vance hits a wheel-barrow German suplex off the ropes onto Cassidy. He hits a discus shot for a close near fall after that. RUSH ends up turning Vance’s mask around.

As he sets him up for something he turns into an Orange Punch from Cassidy. He hits a deep cover and goes for the pin fall. He gets the three count and retains his title in the process in a great main event.

Vance and RUSH have a stare down after the match and out runs -1, who Vance picks up and carries to the back as -1 shadow-boxes in RUSH’s direction. Excalibur and Jim Ross take us off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy