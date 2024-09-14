AEW Rampage Results – September 13, 2024

AEW Rampage starts NOW!

MATCH 1: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno)

After some early action, the match heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Mark Briscoe tags Reilly, and Reynolds is tagged as well. Reilly grounds him with a series of kicks. Cassidy is tagged to join Reilly in kicking combos to Reynolds’ chest. Silver pulls Cassidy from between the ropes as Evil Uno comes in. Uno hits a high boot and DDT on Cassidy. Dark Order gangs up on Cassidy as Reynolds tries for a cover, and it’s a kick-out. Reilly hits Uno with a running knee strike. Briscoe dives through the ropes to take out Reynolds. Briscoe does a flip over the top rope to crash into Reynolds and Silver! Cassidy hits an Orange punch on Reynolds inside the ring! Briscoe hits the J-driller to pick up the win.

Winner: Team Cassidy (10 minutes)

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett join Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes backstage. The Kingdom issued a challenge for the ROH Tag titles in a No Honor match. The challenge is made for next Saturday in a Bunkhouse brawl match!

MATCH 2: Robyn Renegade vs Kamille

A few kicks to the midsection, hair whip toss, big boot, bear hug, and an overhead throw to Renegade. Robyn tries rolling to the outside as Kamille chases her and locks her in another bear hug. Kamille rams her into a steel post before tossing her in the ring. Action heads to the corner as Robyn hits a crossbody on Kamille for a near fall. Robyn tries climbing on Kamille’s back, but Kamille reverses and hits a running power slam, followed by the truth finisher for the win.

Winner: Kamille (6 minutes)

We are back as Christopher Daniels is tired of the Elite abusing their power. Daniels decides to challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship on Collision this Saturday night. Wait—didn’t Daniels abuse his power here as an executive? Ummm anyway!

MATCH 3: Roderick Strong vs BEEF

I’m seeing this BEEF wrestler for the first time, and he’s giving me Trevor Murdoch vibes. We’re already taking a commercial break after two minutes of in-ring action. Boo! We are back as BEEF is landing big right hands on the jaw of Strong. A double underhooked suplex follows. Lariats in the corner, followed by a running bulldog for a Roderick Strong kick out! A big, heavy-handed shot follows as BEEF is kicked in the face from the ropes. Strong hits a superplex for a kickout! Strong is splashed between the ropes as BEEF hits the sloppy steaks! BEEF heads outside the ring to help his tag partner, who has been jumped by Bennett and Taven. BEEF heads back inside the ring where he gets a running knee to the face! And with that, this one is over!

Winner: Roderick Strong (7 minutes)

MATCH 4: Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Marti Belle & Allysin Kay

My girls Marti Belle and Allysin Kay are in the house! I’ve been following their careers for years! I have a huge crush on Allysin Kay. I love how this match is designed, as Marti is being kept from tagging Allysin. Rightfully so, as Allysin is a powerhouse. Harley mostly does a good job on Marti until Allysin is tagged. Harley hits the sole food and gets a knee strike. Saraya tagged herself in without communicating it to Harley. Saraya hits the knightcap on Allysin for the win.

Winner: Saraya and Harley Cameron (6 minutes)

Post-match, Jamie Hayter power walks her way to the ring as Saraya quickly runs out the ring. Hayter knocks out Harley as the Hayter/Saraya feud continues.

MATCH 5: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti

I like how Tony Schiavone is busy looking at the sexy outfit Leila Grey is wearing. Schiavone is commenting on that, as Excalibur and Menard aren’t feeding into Schiavone’s comments. They said no, Schiavone, you’re not getting us in trouble with Human Resources! Takeshita is dominating this main event so far. Takeshita hits a hard chop and places Andretti on the top rope. Takeshita hits a suplex for a near fall as we head into our final commercial break. We are back as Andretti intercepts a knee strike and a high boot. There are a series of reversals as Andretti hits a springboard elbow. Takeshita rolls out of the ring as Andretti rolls through the ropes and hits a senton. Andretti follows out by jumping over the top rope to crash into Takeshita. Back inside the ring, Takeshita picks up a quick near fall. It’s a nice series of reversals as Takeshita absorbs a dropkick and hits a blue thunder bomb for a kickout! Takeshita with a back elbow as Andretti hits a huricarana! Andretti takes an elbow from the top rope to the face, followed by a knee strike! Takeshita hits the raging fire for the victory!

Winner: Takeshita (10 minutes)

