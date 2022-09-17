AEW Rampage Results – September 16, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with what will be the final television broadcast from the promotion ahead of their highly-anticipated annual tradition next week with AEW Grand Slam special events emanating from the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage on TBS are matches such as Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale, Ethan Page vs. Danhausen, Matt Hardy will square off in singles action against Darby Allin, Josh Woods gets a shot at Samoa Joe with the ROH TV Championship up for grabs.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results for Friday, September 16, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage on TBS from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live via TBS starting at 10/9c.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/16/2022)

It’s Friday night, and we have already established that you know what this means — inside-and-out. With that in mind, let’s get ready to jump into tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT — the final “go-home” show leading into the always-popular annual special events known as AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite and AEW Grand Slam: Rampage next Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and cold open video package airs now and then we shoot inside the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz formally welcome us to the show.

Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy

Already in the ring are the two men who will be squaring off in the advertised opening contest on this week’s show — Matt Hardy going one-on-one against the man he challenged on Dynamite to get things shaped up and ready for the forthcoming AEW TV return of Jeff Hardy.

We see these two already in the ring after each made their ring walk during the weekly custom “Exclusive Entrances” digital video released via AEW’s official YouTube channel literally seconds before the Rampage on TBS broadcast began at the top of the 10 ‘o-clock hour.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. After the early offensive control established by Hardy, we see Allin amp up and start mad-man sprinting all over the ring, hitting any ropes he can find — and as hard as his body can possibly bounce and lean into them for full forward-launch-affect.

This leads to a short run of offensive control by Allin. Hardy starts to use his clear-cut size-and-strength advantages over the charismatic fan-favorite to take back control of the offensive driver’s seat, just as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Hardy take advantage of Darby by powrebombing him into the ring post. Hardy twists Darby’s spine around the post now as the focus has shifted to the lower back. A few hard Irish whips by Hardy into the turnbuckle and Darby is down and in pain.

Hardy grabs Darby’s leg and hits a sit-out powerbomb out of the corner for a two count. Darby reverses an Irish whip into a jackknife cover for two. Coffin splash by Darby in the corner but his back is hurting him. Make that two. Hardy catches Darby in the air and lands a Side Effect for a long two count.

Hardy hits another Side Effect and looks for the Twist of Fate but Darby counters into a back slide for two. Brainbuster attempt by Hardy but Darby reverses into a Scorpion Death Drop for a long two count.

Darby looking for the Coffin Drop but Hardy crotches him on the top rope. Sit-out Razor’s Edge by Hardy! One, two, no! Hardy goes up top but misses a moonsault and that allows Darby to hit the running Code Red for two.

Darby is up again very quick and he hits a Last Supper finisher for the pin fall victory. Thanks to Wrestling Headlines for contributing to part of the recap of this match while connection for Rampage on TBS was momentarily in-and-out.

Winner: Darby Allin

Brody King Makes Statement, Grand Slam Match Announced

Once the match wraps up, we see the lights go out and when they come back on, Brody King from The House of Black is in the ring . He nearly decapitates Matt Hardy with a monstrous lariat before draping Darby Allin over the ropes with his feet dangling above the ring apron.

As he continues choking the life out of him as the post-match segment wraps up. The commentators confirm Brody King and the House of Black taking on Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting in tag-team action.

Chris Jericho Challenges Claudio Castagnoli For ROH Title Showdown At Grand Slam

We have another big main event style featured match for next week’s AEW Grand Slam special events. During a backstage interview segment that included ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta, as well as the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society himself, Chris Jericho, we saw the “wizard” of AEW issue a challenge to the former WWE Superstar known as Cesaro for an ROH Championship showdown at AEW Grand Slam. Castagnoli accepts. It’s on for next week.

Sasha Banks Coming To AEW?

If Jade Cargill is “that b*tch,” who would a reference to “the baddest b*tch” in women’s wrestling coming to AEW for the first time be in reference to?

Wouldn’t it have to be Sasha Banks?

“The Boss?”

That’s certainly what the teases from the TBS Women’s Champion and The Baddies appeared to be alluding to during a backstage interview segment on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. The ladies touted “The Baddest B*tch” coming to AEW for next week’s AEW Grand Slam special events from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“The Mad King” vs. “The Spanish God” & AEW Golden Ticket Battle Royal At Grand Slam

We get some announcements for the highly-anticipated annual special events from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. next week on Wednesday and Friday night, as it is announced that Eddie Kingston will take on Sammy Guevara in singles action on the show.

Also announced is the first-ever AEW Golden Ticket Battle Royal, with the man who emerges victorious in the debut edition of the new gimmick match earning themselves a shot at an AEW championship of their choosing.

The Firm will obviously have a number of goals in that one, with each member having their sights set on different titles, as established in their launch promo segment with Stokely Hathaway-and-company earlier this week on AEW Dynamite.