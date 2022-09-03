AEW Rampage Results – September 2, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage, which this week emanates from the NOW Arena near Chicago, Illinois and serves as the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view “go-home show.”

Ahead of the final AEW show leading into Sunday night’s AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view, tonight’s show will feature the Rampage Final of the AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament, with Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order.

Also on tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is FTW Champion Hook confronting Angelo Parker, QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks, Mark Henry sits down with Athena and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho and we will hear from The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory.

AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 2, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/2/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and video opener and then we shoot inside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois for the final AEW show heading into Sunday’s annual AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view.

Rampage Final: AEW Trios Title Tournament

Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order

We shoot straight to the ring after a quick introduction from the commentary team, which features Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Don Callis.

Already in the ring are the six men who will be competing for the other spot in the finals of the AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship tournament at Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view. The winner of Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order will move on to challenge Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks later this weekend to crown the first-ever AEW Trios Tag-Team Champions.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first match of the evening in what is scheduled to be a jam-packed one-hour of AEW on TNT action. We see some good back-and-forth offense from both teams that gets the crowd up and rocking straight out of the gate.

As the guys are flying all over the ring, we hear Chris Jericho and Don Callis having some fun in their heel roles on the headsets, including a Seinfeld reference about an ugly baby, which one could also refer to as “breath-taking.” Whether or not that is a genuine compliment or something some guy says to women and babies is only known by fans of the original water-cooler show from the 1990s.

We head to a mid-match commercial break after another big pop from the crowd following a big spot. When we return from the ring we see “Hangman” Adam Page double-chokeslammed through a table at ringside by Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends.

Back in the ring, the “Freshly Squeezed” one is down and out and nearly finished off with a pin attempt, however he hangs on to keep this one alive. We see a couple of cut-away shots that shows Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks watching on a monitor backstage to see who they will be sharing the ring with at one of the biggest annual shows on the AEW calendar this coming Sunday night.

The action starts to pick up again, as Cassidy starts to fire up with a big comeback that ultimately culminates with him connecting with his finisher, but can’t secure the pin fall. Instead, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order end up securing the victory moments later. With the win, they move on to face The Elite in the inaugural AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship contest on Sunday night.

Winners and ADVANCING to the AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament: “Hangman” Adam Page & The Dark Order

Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian

We see a quick vignette promoting a singles match showdown between Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii for the Zero Hour pre-show at Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view.

After the pre-show promotion for Sunday’s special event, we shoot back inside the NOW Arena where we head back to the ring for our second match of the evening.

The theme for The Lucha Bros hits and out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. He settles inside the ring, where his opponent Blake Christian is waiting for him.

We hear the bell and this one is now underway. We see some back-and-forth action early on after an initial offensive display of dominance by the masked fan-favorite.

Christian starts to get in some good offense and starts to make a good showing of himself, however this doesn’t last for long s Fenix ends up finishing him off for the pin fall victory in what was kept a relatively short match.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Hook Confronted By Angelo Parker Ahead Of ALL OUT

Now it’s time for mixed tag-team action. Following a quick backstage segment with members of the J.A.S. confronting Hook. The segment promotes Hook defending his FTW Championship against Angelo Parker at AEW ALL OUT.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

After the aforementioned segment wraps up, we head back to the squared circle where Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo make their way out.

“The Spanish God” and the female addition to the Chris Jericho led J.A.S. faction settle inside the ring after having themselves a big old make-out session on their way down the entrance ramp.

Out next to the sounds of “Ruby Soho” by Rancid are Ortiz and Ruby Soho. As they come out, we hear Chris Jericho on commentary boast about shaving Ortiz’s head after they last met inside the ring.

The bell sounds and this mixed tag-team match is now underway. We see Guevara and Tay faring well but it is Ortiz and Soho who end up settling into the offensive driver’s seat early on.

After a big spot from Ortiz to Guevara in the corner, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues here on the ALL OUT “go-home” edition of Rampage on TNT.

As we settle back into the show with the match still in progress, we see Ruby Soho tag in and go on an offensive rampage — here on Rampage! She blasts Tay with a big running knee to the grill and follows with some other effective offense, leading to her scoring the pin fall victory and earning her team the win.

Winners: Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Another Championship Match Added To AEW ALL OUT 2022

Once the match wraps up, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara don’t look happy, however they will have a chance to redeem themselves in just a couple of days after we learn on the AEW Rampage on TNT broadcast that they will defend their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championships against Ortiz and Ruby Soho in a rematch at the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view.

That makes three title matches for the Zero Hour pre-show that will stream live for free heading into the main pay-per-view event on Sunday night.

“Hangman” Adam Page & The Dark Order Ready For Title Opportunity

We head backstage where we get a quick word from “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order ahead of their showdown against The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the first-ever AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship match at AEW ALL OUT 2022.

Page talks for a moment and then is confronted by Don Callis. Callis makes some comments that has Page looking intense and then we shoot to our next segment of the evening.

Mark Henry Sits Down With Jade Cargill & Athena Ahead Of AEW ALL OUT

Now we head to another backstage talk segment, as Mark Henry is seated in between “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and the TNT Women’s Champion, the undefeated Jade Cargill. “That B*tch” has The Baddies seated alongside her and they quickly talk some trash and boast Cargill’s undefeated record.

Athena gets fired up and stands up. She leans over Cargill as she gets in her final comments before vowing to be the first to beat her inside the squared circle. After this, she walks off and the segment wraps up.

The Acclaimed & Swerve In Our Glory Exchange Words Ahead Of AEW ALL OUT

Now we shoot to the interview zone backstage at the NOW Arena in “The Windy City,” where Tony Schiavone is standing by with his guests at this time — The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory — Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. The teams bicker back-and-forth while promoting their tag-title showdown at Sunday’s big show.

FTR & Wardlow Interrupted By The Motor City Machine Guns

We head back to the ring, but not for our next match, for another promotional talk segment to promote a high-profile match at the big AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view on Sunday night.

In the ring we see the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. With them is their partner for the special event in Chi-Town later this weekend, TNT Champion Wardlow.

The trio talk some trash about wrestling reporters and eight year old sluggers until they are interrupted by the decorated tag-team veterans from IMPACT Wrestling — The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

Out with the MCMG is the trio of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. The teams do some quick back-and-forth ranting to deliver the final hard-sell for their showdown at ALL OUT.

Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall

We shoot to one final promo segment before heading to the squared circle for another match, as Mark Henry is ready for his weekly pre-main event, split-screen interview with the competitors scheduled for tonight’s AEW Rampage headline bout.

QT Marshall is shown on one side of the screen, while his scheduled opponent for this evening — Ricky Starks — is featured on the other.

The two bicker back-and-forth before, as always, “The World’s Strongest Man” has determined that there has, in fact, been enough talking and that it is, indeed, time for tonight’s main event of the evening.

Before the two can make their respective ring walks for the final match on the final show heading into AEW ALL OUT 2022 on pay-per-view this Sunday night, we see QT Marshall attacking the former FTW Champion “Absolute” Ricky Starks backstage.

The Factory leader bashes Starks’ dome into anything within reach while dragging him out through the curtain, down the entrance ramp. Once inside the NOW Arena in Chi-Town, however, we see Starks shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

We see the brawl continue as the crowd shows the former Team Taz member and off-and-on AEW Rampage commentary team member a ton of love. He climbs up on the barricade and drills Marshall with some big shots before taking his shirt off, doing his pose and diving onto Marshall with a big spot that pops the crowd even more.

Now the two finally settle inside the ring, where the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action in the actual match itself once the fight hits the squared circle, we head to our final commercial break of the evening.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Starks and Marshall exchange offensive leads a few times before we finally work our way into the finish of the contest. Starks hits a nice belly-to-belly suplex and builds up some good momentum. He finishes this one off soon-after with his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Brawls Break Out Ahead Of ALL OUT

Once the match wraps up, we see Starks’ former tag-team partner and friend from Team Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs, hit the ring for a post-match brawl. The two duke it out as the crowd lights up.

Hobbs ends up front face-locking Starks and muscling him down to the mat. A bunch of referees hit the ring to separate the two.

While that is going on, we see the camera shot pan over to Chris Jericho at the commentary desk, as he stands up from his chair when seeing Bryan Danielson emerging from the entrance tunnel and heading his way.

The two go face-to-face and trade some intense words off-microphone. This continues as the show eventually wraps up and fades off the air with one final mention from Jim Ross and Excalibur to make sure to not miss the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view this Sunday night at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

The final AEW Rampage show leading up to Sunday’s show wraps up on that note and then we head off the air. The Countdown To AEW ALL OUT 2022 special for the pay-per-view premieres now on TNT.

