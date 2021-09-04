AEW Rampage Results – September 3, 2021

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature opening video and then we shoot live inside the NOW Arena where fireworks and pyro explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

The rest of the commentary crew, which consists of Chris Jericho, Mark Henry and Taz, join in and help Excalibur run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then they send things down to the ring where it’s time for our first match of the evening.

We hear some of the back-story behind Black’s issues with The Nightmare Family, including Cody Rhodes, Arn and Brock Anderson, as Malakai Black makes his epic entrance into the squared circle for the opening contest.

As Black settles into the ring, his music fades down and then Lee Johnson’s theme hits and out comes “Big Shotty” himself as highlights of the aforementioned attack of Black to Arn and Brock Anderson on Dynamite is shown, with Lee Johnson running him off to wrap it up.

The bell sounds to get this match off-and-running and we see these two get things underway. Black is tentative early on, which the commentators point out isn’t his style, but he seems to be working at the exact pace he wants, with Lee Johnson seeming unsure of how to approach the attack and before content of countering him.

Following a “You f’d up” chant after an apparent botch, Johnson tries firing up on offense but Black immediately takes over and starts showing his trademark savage offensive attack just as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see Malakai still in control of things with Johnson trying to fight back from underneath. Instead, following a near ankle-snapping spot, we see Black deck Johnson with a huge kick that the commentators compare to a field goal.

Black heads out to the floor and grabs a steel chair from under the ring. The commentators question why the ref isn’t stopping him from using it. Black sets the chair down next to Johnson and encourages him to use it as he turns his back on him with his arms out-stretched. Johnson staggers up but Malakai blasts him with a roundhouse kick and scores the easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Malakai Black

After The Match: Dustin Rhodes Runs Off Malakai Black

Once the match wraps up, Malakai’s music plays as the commentators talk about the expressionless look on his face. He puts his foot on Johnson’s grill as he’s laid out in the ring but nothing else happens, as Dustin Rhodes runs down and Malakai exits the ring and heads to the back. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Dustin Rhodes Announces Malakai Black Bout For Dynamite

As we settle back in from the break, Excalibur informs us that Mark Henry is backstage with an enraged Dustin Rhodes. We shoot backstage and Dustin tells Malakai Black likes the element of surprise, but he will see him coming this coming Wednesday on Dynamite when they meet in the ring for a singles contest.

Eddie Kingston Lays Miro Out Ahead Of Sunday’s PPV

We head back inside the NOW Arena where the theme for Miro hits and the TNT Champion makes his way down to the ring.

Once in the ring, his music dies down and he begins cutting a promo on Eddie Kingston. He takes shots at him for being a lacky for Jon Moxley and talks about his God being right.

Eddie Kingston’s theme hits and the fans erupt in the Chicago venue as he makes his way out with a microphone. He goes on a rant about Miro’s God not mattering because he’s not real.

Eventually, Miro tells Kingston all he hears is talk. He dares him to get in the ring. Kingston does exactly that. A brawl breaks out between these two after Miro pretended to walk away.

He blasts Kingston with a title shot on the floor. Kingston recovers, however, and lays Miro out in the ring. He leaves him laying and heads to the back as his theme plays, the crowd pops and the commentators talk us into another commercial break.

Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter & Rebel

When we return from the break, Dr. Britt Baker’s theme hits and out comes the AEW Women’s Champion along with Rebel and their new heater, Jamie Hayter.

The trio settles inside the squared circle for the next bout of the evening here on Rampage. The music dies down and then the theme hits to bring out Kris Statlander.

Statlander comes out accompanied by Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta of The Best Friends, however as the commentators explain on the broadcast, they are not allowed to remain at ringside for this match so they head to the back.

The bell sounds and this two-on-one handicap match is off-and-running. We see Hayter kick things off for her team. Statlander fares well against her early on, however it isn’t long before the expected shenanigans in the heel corner with Rebel on the apron and Baker at ringside helps the team jump into a comfortable offensive lead over Statlander.

We see Rebel hit a nice suplex that shows her impressive strength. The commentators make note of that as she continues to go to work on Statlander. Now we see Statlander fire up for a comeback and she starts taking it to Rebel. Hayter tries entering the ring to help, but Kris handles the two of them by herself.

She ends up dumping Hayter out to the floor. She hoists Rebel on her shoulders and holds her while scooping Hayter up for a body slam. She slams them both down at the same time. The fans give her a standing ovation and “holy sh*t” chant for that. Well deserved, too. Moments later we see Hayter and Baker essentially leave Rebel alone in the ring with Statlander, who wins via gnarly submission.

Winner: Kris Statlander

After The Match: Red Velvet Runs Off Heel Trio

Baker looked nervous after the match ended at how well Statlander fared this evening. As she and Hayter appear to re-enter the ring with intentions of joining Rebel in a three-on-one post-match beat down, before any of them can do anything, Red Velvet runs down and runs them off to the back.

Jon Moxley, Satoshi Kojima Press Conference Pull-Apart Highlights

We see highlights from the AEW All Out press conference where Jon Moxley and NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima get involved in a pull-apart after Moxley flips the table over and pie-faces the Japanese star. The commentators run down the lineup for All Out, promote the Countdown special for Sunday’s PPV after tonight’s Rampage and then mention the Fallout from All Out at next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Mark Henry Talks To Darby Allin & Daniel Garcia Ahead Of Main Event

We go to our weekly pre-main event, triple-split-screen live interview with Mark Henry talking to the competitors in the scheduled headline attraction. This week it’s Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia, so we shoot to a three-way split screen that features Allin and Sting in one window, Henry in the middle and 2.0 and Garcia in the far right screen.

2.0 and Garcia talk about being disgusted at Allin being one of the breakout stars in AEW. They vow to beat him down tonight. Allin then guarantees us he’s not looking past Garcia despite CM Punk being on his mind for All Out and “The Best in the World” being on commentary for this match. He says he’s gonna knock Garcia on his ass and then get in Punk’s face one more time before All Out.

On that note, “The World’s Strongest Man” tells us and everyone in the NOW Arena that it’s time for this week’s main event!

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

We head back inside the NOW Arena and the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” plays as Chicago’s favorite son “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk, makes his way out. He leaps into a group of fans arms as he did in his debut appearance on Dynamite before heading over to the commentary section as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and now we are treated to the ring entrances of the competitors in tonight’s main event. From there, the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate CM Punk is in sale mode for his in-ring return at Sunday’s All Out against Allin. He calls Darby the heart and soul of AEW the same way Sting was for WCW. Darby jumps off to an early offensive lead, meanwhile, in the ring. Things head out to the floor and we see Darby thrown backwards over a nearby setup table with production equiptment on it. His head bounces off the steel guard rail on the way down and Punk jokes that their match might be off now.

As 2.0 tries to sneak in some extra punishment on Allin, we see “The Icon” Sting head over and clean house on all of them. CM Punk promotes his interview with Jim Ross on the Countdown to All Out special that premieres after tonight’s Rampage show.

Back in the ring, we see Garcia continue to dominate the action until things head to the top where Darby pulls off a huge superplex. Unfortunately for Allin, Garcia regained the offensive lead soon thereafter and on that note, we are talked into one final mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in our main event.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see Allin beginning to fight from underneath as he looks to regain competitive form. Garcia cuts his comeback short by hopping on his back with a choke. The commentators talk about Darby’s face turning purple in the hold just as he is let go.

Moments later, Darby starts to fight for a comeback again and once again he ends up slowed down with a choke out of nowhere from Garcia. Darby fades but the fans rally him back up and he climbs to the top-rope with Garcia on his back. He leaps off backwards with a Coffin Drop while Garcia was on his back.

This frees him from the choke and the ref begins counting both guys as they are both down and slow to get back up. Both men eventually do get up and start exchanging punches and chops. Darby hits the Pepsi Twist, which Excalibur says on the broadcast and then the camera flashes over to show Punk smiling.

He tells Darby he sees him as Darby grills Punk from in the ring. Darby staring at Punk almost backfired as Garcia hops on him again. This time, however, Garcia hits a Code Red and Punk jokes that it’s a move he’s got to avoid on Sunday. Seconds later Darby scores the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Darby Allin

After The Match: CM Punk & Darby Allin Stare Each Other Down

As soon as the match ends, 2.0 hits the ring and begins beating down Darby along with Garcia. Sting hits the mix but the three-on-two numbers disadvantage ends up being too much.

CM Punk throws his headset down and heads down to the ringside area to apparently lend a helping hand to his opponent at Sunday’s PPV.

Instead, as he makes his way to ringside, Darby flies through the ropes to take out the heels at ringside and then gets in Punk’s face for a stare down as the show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us and make sure to stop by again on Sunday night for All Out results coverage!

