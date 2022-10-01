AEW Rampage Results – September 30, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest episode of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which emanates this week from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, which kicks off at 10/9c on TNT, is The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Also scheduled for the weekly AEW on TNT show this evening is RUSH vs. John Silver, Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale, Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol, as well as an appearance by FTW Champion Hook.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 30, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/30/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying opening video package and then we shoot inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jim Ross and company welcome us to the show on commentary and then send it down to Justin Roberts who immediately begins the formal introductions for our opening contest.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Acclaimed (C) vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade

The camera shot switches to the ring, where we see Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) and the duo of The Butcher & The Blade already awaiting the ring entrance of the reigning, defending AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

On that note, The Acclaimed theme song hits and out comes Max Caster doing his freestyle rhyme entrance. He closes the rap with a line about running their opposition into the ground like Ben Simmons. From there, Anthony Bowens wraps up their fan-friendly entrance routine with his “Scissor me, daddy!” catchphrase.

The music dies down and with all three teams in the squared circle and ready to go, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first match of the evening. This will be a three-way tag-team showdown with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.