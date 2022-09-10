AEW Rampage Results – September 9, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s post-ALL OUT edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is another jam-packed lineup that AEW and ROH President Tony Khan promises will be a great show that fans will not want to miss.

The show this evening kicks off at its’ usual time slot on TNT at 10/9c, and will feature Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood for the ROH Championship, Samoa Joe will speak for the first time since making his AEW return, Sammy Guevara squares off against Darby Allin in an opening round bout in the AEW Tournament of Champions and Serena Deeb goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The following report was written by Matt Boone and Rajah.com as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/9/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” cold open and then we shoot inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. where the commentary trio of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to this week’s show.

Tournament Of Champions

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

From there, we head down to the ring where the competitors in an opening round match in the ongoing Tournament of Champions announced by Tony Khan earlier this week, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, are already in the ring and ready for action.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Allin and Guevara get off to a hot start. We see some back-and-forth action and then we watch as Guevara goes for a three amigos suplex spot. The third suplex in the sequence ends up taking place after the two crash out to the floor and Allin reverses and plants “The Spanish God” on the mat at the feet of Tay Melo.

As the action continues, we see Allin fire up back inside the ring. He hits the ropes and builds up a full head of steam before diving into a perfectly timed cutter by Guevara on the floor. The camera shows Tay Melo calling him a loser and Guevara mimes a gun shot into the camera as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break to see Guevara still in control of the offense. Allin tries firing up and taking over, however he is stopped in his tracks by Guevara and Melo, who provides a distraction before sliding in a skateboard for a big spot. Guevara power bombs Allin off the top-rope onto the skateboard while it was placed on the mat with the wheels facing up.

Guevara also hit a double jump moonsault off the top-rope and finished off Allin with a big spot for the three-count after Anna Jay’s attempt to run-in was thwarted by Melo. With the win, Guevara advances in the Tournament of Champions.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW Tournament Of Champions: Sammy Guevara

A Look Back At MJF’s Return

We see a recap video package of MJF’s return at the post-ALL OUT episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday night. The piece focuses on Maxwell Jacob Friedman touting his having the bargaining chip for a future title opportunity after winning the Casino Ladder match at the ALL OUT pay-per-view this past Sunday night. After that, we head to another commercial break.

“Smart” Mark Sterling, Josh Woods & Tony Nese Confront Samoa Joe

We return from the break and Samoa Joe’s theme hits. “The Samoan Submission Machine” makes his way to the ring with his ROH TV Championship draped over his shoulder. He settles in the ring and talks briefly before he is interrupted by “Smart” Mark Sterling, Josh Woods and “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

Sterling does the talking, mostly on behalf of Woods outside of a reference to Nese’s superior abdominal muscles. He then praises the athletic ability of Woods and says he deserves a shot at the ROH TV title. Joe agrees and says it will happen tonight.

This doesn’t seem to be what Sterling was thinking, as he tells Joe that it will take place instead next week when AEW heads to Albany, New York. That pretty much wraps up the segment.

Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb

We shoot to a pre-taped message from “The Redeemer” Miro, who talks about the latest message from “his God” and what is next for him. From there, we head back to the ring for our second match of the evening. The theme for Madison Rayne hits and out she comes.

After Rayne settles inside the squared circle, we hear her music fade down. The theme then hits to bring out her opponent. Serena Deeb heads to the ring and her theme dies down as well.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this singles match in the AEW women’s division. We see Deeb take the action to the mat early on to impose her submission-based ground style on the newcomer to the scene in the AEW women’s landscape.

Deeb dominates the action early on, utilizing a number of submission attempts to try and finish Rayne off, however the former IMPACT Knockout hangs in there and starts to fight back into competitive form.

As the match continues, we see Deeb remain in control of the offense for the most part. Rayne shows one brief outburst and after the quick flare up, Deeb gets her back down to the mat and locks in a match-ending submission for the victory.

Winner: Serena Deeb

‘That B*tch’ Is Ready For No. 37, 38, 40 & 50

Once the women’s match between Deeb and Rayne wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Jade Cargill and some of The Baddies standing by for a quick word. Cargill gloats about her relative easy defense of the TBS Women’s Championship against Athena at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view over the weekend.

She touts her undefeated record and says after putting away her 37th and 38th opponents, she’ll be ready for numbers 40 through 50. From there, we head to another commercial break.

Lexy Nair Talks To Powerhouse Hobbs

Before we get ready for our final match of the evening here on the post-ALL OUT episode of AEW Rampage, we shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Powerhouse Hobbs. She asks him about his surprising victory over Ricky Starks at ALL OUT this past Sunday, which Hobbs immediately takes exception to.

He didn’t find it surprising, nor did many who watched and saw Hobbs win in mere minutes in what was essentially a one-sided squash match to start what appears to be a big push for the big fella. We then hear Hobbs reference how it’s time to show the world “The Book of Hobbs.”

ROH Championship

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Dax Harwood

We shoot backstage to the split-screen, pre-main event interview hosted by Mark Henry. We hear from Claudio Castagnoli and William Regal from the Blackpool Combat Club on one side of the screen first, with Regal talking about how he is responsible for helping the FTR member in his early days in the wrestling business. Castagnoli says he knows Harwood is going to become a singles champion at some point in his career, but not his title and not tonight.

Then we shift over to Harwood and the man who touts the fighting skills of eight year old girls cuts another solid promo, admitting he can’t deny that Regal played a big part in his early days, noting “he won’t even go there,” but also said he’s going to capture the ROH title — and he’s going to do so tonight. “Top guy — out!

From there, “The World’s Strongest Man” decides that it has been enough talking, and that it is, in fact, time for tonight’s main event. After wrapping up with his usual catchphrase, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW backstage broadcast team member sends things back to the commentary team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho, who set the stage for our championship main event of the evening. ROH commentator Caprice Coleman joins the crew for the call in this, our headline bout of the show this week.

The Midnight Express-style theme hits to bring out Dax and he settles in the ring. The theme dies down and now the catchy entrance tune for the reigning, defending champion hits and out comes Claudio Castagnoli ready for this ROH Championship contest. The two combatants are ready, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening.

After some initial back-and-forth action, which has the crowd on their feet throughout the first several minutes, we head to a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return from the break and see ROH Champion Castagnoli still in control of the offense. An abdominal stretch spot prompts Chris Jericho on commentary to mention how Tony Garea would be proud of that one.

A big headbutt off the top-rope sees Claudio continue to control the combat, which he adds to by peppering the challenger with a couple of European uppercuts. Following a few stiff shots from the ROH champ, we see a big piledriver lead to a near finish on a close pin fall attempt, which Harwood kicks out of at the count of two.

After that, we see Harwood start to finally show some signs of life, as he connects with a few spots and gets a near fall of his own before we are sent into a second mid-match commercial break as this, our ROH Championship main event of the evening continues here on the post-ALL OUT episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

We return on Rampage and things start to pick up between Castagnoli and Harwood as we near the final minutes of this week’s main event. We see a wicked top-rope head butt spot, a rarity in 2022 pro wrestling, and some other hard-hitting action, as well as some quips and back-and-forth banter on commentary as we (Chris Jericho) cruise into the finish.

After a Swing from Castagnoli and a couple of other spots, we see him hit his finisher to pick up the pin fall victory. With the win, Castagnoli retains his ROH Championship. As the commentary crew wraps up this week’s show, Chris Jericho mentions that he has never been a ROH Champion before.

He says, “I’ll just leave that there for now.” We head off the air with Jim Ross plugging the Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley match in the Tournament of Champions on next week’s Dynamite. On that note, this week’s post-ALL OUT edition of Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL ROH Champion: Claudio Castagnoli