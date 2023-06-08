AEW Rampage Spoilers For 6/9/2023

The June 9, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT is in the books.

On Wednesday,. the company taped the show at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– A segment was shot as the ring crew was changing things for AEW Rampage, where Jeff Jarrett and his crew called out referee Aubrey Edwards. Mark Briscoe then made his way out and announced that he got a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match made official for a show down the line in which Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal will face referee Aubrey Edwards, Papa Briscoe and himself.

– Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. The finish saw The Hardys make their way out and tell Ethan Page that they let him keep his contract, but they were disappointed he wasn’t using the gifts they gave him. Ethan Page was then ordered to pull up his Jeff Hardy-like sleeves, but this allowed Bandido to finish him off and get the pin. After the match, The Hardys celebrated with the winners and made Ethan Page dance with Isiah Kassidy.

– Skye Blue def. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Mercedes Martinez and Nyla Rose in a 4-Way Match to become the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm for a match on next week’s Dynamite.

– Powerhouse Hobbs def. Caleb Crush.

– “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) def. Spanish Announce Project (Luther, Serpentico and Angelico).

AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT on Saturday, June 9, 2023.