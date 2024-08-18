AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/23/2024

The August 23 episode of AEW Rampage was taped after the live episode of AEW Collision on August 17 at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Featured below are complete spoilers for the 8/23 show.

-The Congolomoration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Brian Cage, The Beast Mortos & Johnny TV w/Taya Valkyrie

-Roderick Strong w/Mike Bennett & Matt Taven defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Mina Shirakawa defeated Robyn Renegade

-Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) w/Jacked Jameson

-The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Eric) w/Dustin Rhodes defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) w/Erica Leigh