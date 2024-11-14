AEW Rampage Spoilers From Bridgeport, CT. Taping On Nov. 13

The following are complete AEW Rampage spoilers for the November 15 episode, which was taped on November 13 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

* Hikaru Shida defeated Leila Grey with the falcon arrow.

* Mark Briscoe defeated Ari Daivari (w/ Mark Sterling) with the froggy bow — Rocky Romero came out and kept Mark Sterling from interfering, leading to the finish of the match. Briscoe gave Sterling the Jay Driller.

* Komander defeated Rocky Romero with the Cielito Lindo. Another good match. Rocky’s lucha experience really helped.

* Rush & The Beast Mortos (w/ Dralistico) defeated Richard Holliday & Alex Price. Rush pinned Holiday after the running double feet into the corner. Holliday was stretchered out.

* Ricochet defeated Dante Martin with the spirit gun in a fun, high-flying match. Dante held his own.

