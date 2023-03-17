AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Preview For Tonight (Special Start Time)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with this week’s St. Patrick’s Day themed episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television program is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT title, Taya Valkyrie vs. Eva Wallace, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz, as well as Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King.

Remember, tonight’s show airs at 11:30pm EST. or whenever the NCAA March Madness game wraps up on TNT.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.