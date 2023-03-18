AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results – March 17, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with this week’s St. Patrick’s Day themed episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television program is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT title, Taya Valkyrie vs. Eva Wallace, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz, as well as Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King.

Remember, tonight’s show airs at 11:30pm EST. or whenever the NCAA March Madness game wraps up on TNT.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 17, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: ST. PATRICK’S DAY SLAM RESULTS (3/17/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and cold open video intro and then we shoot inside the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s show.

TNT Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs (C) vs. Rey Fenix

We head down to the ring where it’s time to get our first match of the evening officially off-and-running. After issuing an open challenge earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, straight out of “Will’s World, b*tch,” is ready to defend against Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros.

The bell sounds and it’s time to get our opener for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam annual themed-installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program underway. Paul Wight is in place of Jim Ross on commentary tonight.

Now the commentators point out that folks from QTV are at ringside with their cameras. We also see Alex Abrahantes at ringside in the corner of Rey Fenix. Fenix hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor on Hobbs early on, but other than that, it has been all Hobbs dominating the action.

We see things spill out to the floor again where Hobbs rams Fenix into the steel ringside barricade. Back into the ring, we see Hobbs continue to pummel Fenix as the camera shot shifts to show QT Marshall watching on at ringside as the commentators again talk about QTV.

As Hobbs proceeds to give Fenix a one-sided beat down in his first TNT title defense, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see Hobbs taunting Fenix at ringside. He rolls back into the ring to break the ref’s count.

Now Hobbs helps Fenix back through the ropes and stalks him. He leans down and smacks him and yells at him as the fans try and rally behind one-half of The Lucha Bros with cheers and “Let’s go Fenix!” chants.

Hobbs yanks Fenix off the top-rope right into a mean power-slam for a near fall. Fenix fights back and hits a leaping back-kick on Hobbs in the corner of the ring. He also somehow muscles the much larger Hobbs up for a huge back-suplex that pops the crowd — and Paul Wight on commentary.

Fenix walks the ropes and lands a big shot on Hobbs. Moments later, Hobbs takes back over on offense and hits a huge football tackle to blast Fenix spine-first into the turnbuckles in the corner. He hits an enormous follow-up spine-buster for a close near fall.

We see Rey Fenix start to fight back into the offensive driver’s seat. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a big frog-splash for another close near fall attempt. He starts blasting Hobbs with huge standing back-kicks.

Hobbs ends up hitting a counter into a huge spine-buster moments later and then hoists him up in the torture wrack. He slams him out of that position with his finisher and gets the pin fall victory to successfully retain his TNT Championship in his first defense.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Powerhouse Hobbs

QT Marshall Hits Diamond Cutter On Alex Abrahantes

Once the match wraps up, we see Powerhouse Hobbs standing tall over Rey Fenix with his TNT Championship. QT Marshall hits the ring and blasts Alex Abrahantes with a Diamond Cutter out of nowhere. The two leave together as Fenix and Abrahantes remain laid out in the ring.

Adam Cole’s AEW In-Ring Return Is Coming …BAY-BAY!

Now we shoot to a video package that promotes the upcoming in-ring return of Adam Cole (…BAY-BAY!). The video shows excerpts of his backstage promo hyping up his return after the debut episode of the new AEW All Access television show. Once this wraps up, we head to a commercial break.

Stu Grayson Vows To Break Jon Moxley

We return from the break and we see a fired up Stu Grayson of The Dark Order promising that he will break Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, as he officially challenges him to a match for next week.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Ava Lawless

From there, we head back inside the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg where Taya Valkyrie’s theme hits and Canada’s own heads down to the ring for her official All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut after making her inaugural appearance with the company confronting Jade Cargill on Dynamite.

Already in the ring is Valkyrie’s opponent, Ava Lawless. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening here on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Rampage.

Valkyrie immediately starts chopping the hell out of her for a while. She hits a big spear and then hoists Lawless up for Gates to Valhalla, which the commentators point out is also known in AEW as Jaded. Once the match wraps up, we see “Smart” Mark Sterling with Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in the aisle taking notes on Valkyrie.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Stokely Hathaway Trains For HOOK

Now in the throwback to Vince McMahon training with Shane McMahon and prior to that, with The Stooges Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco segment of the week, we see Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and others trying to hype up Stokely Hathaway as he trains for his no disqualification FTW Championship showdown against HOOK on Dynamite next week.

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

As we return inside the show-venue for this evening, the theme for The Bollywood Boyz hits and out they come for tag-team action. The commentators introduce the duo to the audience who hasn’t watched them on Dark and Dark: Elevation, or a hundred billion times on WWE 205 Live in the past.

Once they settle in the ring, their music dies down and the theme for Jericho Appreciation Society’s own “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Angelo Parker hits. The duo make their way out and head down to the ring.

The bell sounds and now we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After starting off well, we see Parker quickly finding himself on the defensive, as the Bollywood Boyz take it to him. He slides out to the floor for a breather as a light “Bollywood!” chant breaks out.

Back in the ring, we see Menard tag in and shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the J.A.S. tag-team. Parker tags back in and hits a nice snap-suplex and then we shift into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see the Bollywood Boyz in the midst of an offensive comeback. As Excalibur points out on commentary, the duo are looking for their first victory in AEW here tonight. The J.A.S. duo end up hitting a nice double-team spot to cut the Bollywood Boyz’ momentum off. They hit a double-elevated DDT for the pin fall.

Winners: Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Don Callis Continues To Bang The Drum For Konosuke Takeshita

Once the match wraps up, we see Menard and Parker do the “scissor me” gesture that The Acclaimed does, as the commentators talk about them trying to recruit them into the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Now we shoot to an “earlier this week” segment that shows Don Callis having a Japanese legend bang a giant drum when Konosuke Takeshita arrives to Winnipeg in the airport. He tells him this will be a regular thing if he joins up with him and accepts his offer. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

We see a video package that tells the story leading up to tonight’s main event between Brody King of The House of Black and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

After that, we see a segment that shows The Gunns with their AEW Tag-Team Championships being confronted by Dante and Darius Martin. A tag-team title match is made between the two teams for next week and the Martin’s end up with the Gunns bags.

Now we return inside the Canadian Life Centre where the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, one-third of the AEW Trios Champions, Brody King, emerges. He heads to the ring with his title in-hand and Julia Hart by his side.

The two head to the ring as highlights are shown of The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. J.A.S. main event on Dynamite, which Brody King and his opponent for tonight, Daniel Garcia, were involved in. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

From there, the theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes accompanied by Winnipeg’s own Chris Jericho, who is toting Floyd the baseball bat with him. The crowd gives him an enormous reception due to the hometown legend and all-around wrestling wizard coming to the ring with him.

Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock and roll, so the bell sounds to get our main event of tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam, super-late-airing edition of Rampage officially off-and-running. We see Garcia roll out to the floor as soon as the bell sounds. He and Jericho hug to pop the crowd.

The commentators point out how banged up Jericho’s face is after Wednesday night’s Dynamite. Brody rolls out to come after Garcia, who rolls into the ring to avoid him. Brody comes back in after him and Garcia rolls back out. Brody comes out again and chases him around the ring.

Finally we see these two get after it, with Garcia dropkicking out the leg of The House of Black member inside the ring. King shakes it off and hits a big splash to Garcia in the corner. Garcia tries chopping at the legs with kicks but Brody out-powers him and launches him across the ring. He decks him with one huge chop.

Now the action spills out to the floor and after a quick distraction by Julia Hart, we see Brody blast Garcia with a pair of additional savage chops to the chest. One more sends Garcia running. Brody gets his hands on him again and rams him into the ringside barricade.

King unfolds a steel chair and sits Garcia on it. He backs up and sprints after him, splashing him and sandwiching him into the barricade. King blasts Garcia with another loud chop and again we see Garcia try and scramble away.

King rams him into the steel ring steps. He charges at Garcia but Garcia drop toe-holds King face-first into the ring steps. After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.