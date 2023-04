All Elite Wrestling will be shifting the schedule for AEW Rampage later this month.

Although the promotion has yet to publicly confirm the news, the TNT schedule for Friday, April 21 has the NHL Playoffs scheduled in the time slot where AEW Rampage normally airs.

The schedule has the show listed for that week has AEW Rampage airing in the Saturday night, April 22 slot at the same time of 10/9c.

