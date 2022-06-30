AEW Rampage To Feature “Royal Rampage” No. 1 Contender Match & More This Friday (7/1/2022)

A stacked edition of AEW Rampage is set for this Friday night.

Announced for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program this week is a special “Royal Rampage” 20-man battle royal, with the winner earning the first shot at Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Set for the first-ever Royal Rampage battle royal are Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Rush, Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Konosuke Takeshita, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, The Butcher, The Blade, Max Caster, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Dante Martin and Brody King.

Also scheduled for AEW Rampage this Friday night from Detroit, MI. is Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in action from the AEW women’s division, as well as The Young Bucks vs. Hiroki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI in a tag-team title eliminator, where YOSHI-HASHI and Goto will earn a future AEW Tag-Team Championship opportunity if they pull off the victory.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Friday night, July 1, 2022, for live AEW Rampage results from Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, MI.