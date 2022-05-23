AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating For 5/20

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday received an average of 410,000 viewers in the early 7pm ET timeslot.

This is an increase of 20.59% over the previous week’s taped broadcast, which drew 340,000 viewers and aired at 5:30 p.m.

In the key demographic of 18-49, Rampage received a 0.15 rating. This is a 25% increase over last week’s show, which received a 0.12 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating reflects 196,000 18-49 viewers, up 24.84 percent over last week’s 0.12 key demo rating of 157,000 18-49 viewers.

Rampage earned #13 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, with a 0.15 key demo rating.