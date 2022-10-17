AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 10/14/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s taped episode of AEW Rampage received an average of 458,000 viewers on TNT.

This is a 13.37% increase over the previous week’s live programme, which attracted 404,000 viewers.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.17 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an increase of 30.76% over the previous week’s show, which received a 0.13 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating reflects 222,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 30.59% from the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating of 170,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.17 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage rated #9 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement from the previous week’s rating of #20.

Friday’s Rampage earned #73 in television viewership for the night. This is an improvement above the previous week’s position of #80.