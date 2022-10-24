AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 480,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10 p.m. ET. The show had 458,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating last week. The show had to compete with MLB playoff action.

Rampage was ranked #24 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #9 the previous week. Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – one week ago 0.17

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.08 – one week ago: 0.10

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.18 – one week ago: 0.23

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.04 – one week ago: 0.10

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – one week ago: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.04 – one week ago: 0.12

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 50+ – 0.24 – one week ago: 0.18