AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 10/28/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, TNT averaged 378,000 viewers for the live edition of AEW Rampage on Friday.

This is less than the live episode from the previous week, which attracted 480,000 viewers, by 21.25%.

In the crucial 18-49 age demographic, Rampage received a 0.12 rating on Friday. This is a 7.69% decrease from the episode from the week before, which received a 0.13 rating in the important demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 158,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 7.05% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.13 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.12 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage placed #27 for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is a drop from last week’s #24 position.

Rampage on Friday had the 81st-highest cable viewership for the evening. This is a drop from the #70 ranking from the previous week.