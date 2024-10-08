AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 10/4/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 216,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 21.74% from this past week’s 276,000 viewers and down 12.50 from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) taking on “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith in a tag team match.