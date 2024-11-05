AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 11/1/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 172,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 28.63% from this past week’s 241,000 viewers and down 33.33% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Komander going up against Lio Rush in a singles match.