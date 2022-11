The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10 p.m. ET, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. The show had 455,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating last week.

Rampage was ranked #55 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #20 last week. We don’t have data on each demo because the show isn’t among the top 50 cable shows.