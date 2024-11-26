AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 11/22/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s AEW Full Gear go-home episode of Rampage on TNT drew an average of 249,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 33.87% from this past week’s 186,000 viewers and up 50% from last week’s rating of 0.06 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero) taking on Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno) in a trios match.