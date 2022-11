The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 4 p.m. ET, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston.

The show had 445,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating last week.

The show was expected to be down due to airing in an earlier timeslot, and when this happens, ratings typically drop because fans are not used to watching the show that early and will catch up on it via DVR.